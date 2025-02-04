EastEnders spoilers: Sonia becomes killer Reiss's next victim?

Is Sonia about to become killer Reiss's next victim on EastEnders?

Sonia Jackson (played by Natalie Cassidy) could be in terrible danger on tonight's episode of EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Sonia is reeling after making a SHOCK discovery.



But suddenly her killer fiance, Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman), arrives home to No.25...



There's a tense showdown in store when pregnant Sonia confronts Reiss about WHAT she has found out!



Sonia is ready to walk out on Reiss but he blocks her exit...



Is poor Sonia about to become Reiss's next victim?

Will Sonia finally find out the chilling truth about Reiss on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

With the 40th anniversary of the BBC soap just around the corner, some of the Albert Square residents are starting to reminisce about the past.



At the Vic, Martin Fowler (James Bye), Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) all find themselves caught-up in the nostalgia of the moment.



But it's clear that Sharon's ex-husband, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), is also on her mind.



Little does anyone know but as Phil's mental health continues to decline, he starts to hallucinate...

Phil starts to hallucinate on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Just what is going on between Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat) and Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy)?



Are they trying to make their ex-es, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), jealous?



Back at No.45, Ian and Priya share another drink together.



But they are interrupted by Ian's mum Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) coming home.



Will she approve?



ALSO, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) reveals his true feelings to ex-wife, Denise Fox (Diane Parish).



Is Jack going to be able to convince Denise to give their relationship another go?



Despite the fact she has reignited her affair with lover, Ravi?

Jack reveals his true feelings to ex-wife Denise on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

WHO should Denise choose? Viewers can vote for the outcome they want, with the result revealed in a special LIVE episode during the 40th anniversary of EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer