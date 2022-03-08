'EastEnders' spoilers: Tiffany Butcher returns to Albert Square!

Tiffany Butcher hopes she can help a desperate Keegan Baker in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Keegan Baker has made a big mistake following his row with mum Karen Taylor. He took things way too far and now he could be in serious trouble for what he's done.

But with the weight of the world on his shoulders, he's returned to his old patterns of behaviour and has been acting out. It's all getting too much and he struggles to hold things together.

Suddenly, however, he's hit with a HUGE surprise when his ex-wife Tiffany Butcher returns to Walford! She's been abroad with her brother since their split and everything that went on with racist Aaron Monroe.

Seeing Keegan is in a bad way, Tiffany tries to talk to him. As one of the only people who have ever been able to get through to him when he's struggling emotionally and mentally, will she get him to open up?

Janine Butcher takes Mick Carter on a day out. (Image credit: BBC)

The Baker and Taylor families are not the only people who are hurting after the recent revelations about killer Gray Atkins. The Carters are also taking things hard after the discovery of Tina Carter's body.

Mick Carter is feeling very down and it's clear to everyone that he's struggling. A concerned Janine Butcher tells Mick he needs to get away from the Square to give himself some space.

Taking Mick out for the dad, the pair go on a walk to give Mick time to get his head around what happened with Tina.

Will Janine's sympathy and support be able to help him out?

Stuart Highway left the Square to seek alternative treatment for his cancer. (Image credit: BBC)

Tiffany Butcher isn't the only familiar face returning to the Square as Stuart Highway finally returns! He's been worrying wife Rainie Highway and brother Callum Highway after doing a disappearing act following his cancer diagnosis.

Stuart's been staying at a health retreat and he insists to Rainie that his tumour has shrunk and he's feeling back to his old self.

Rainie, however, is not convinced and she's alarmed that he's still refusing to get proper medical treatment for his breast cancer. She turns to nurse Sonia Fowler to ask whether what Stuart's saying could be true.

Sonia agrees that there's little hope that the health pills Stuart has been taking would have any effect on his tumour whatsoever and he's kidding himself if he thinks they're working.

Although Sonia points out that they can't force Stuart to have treatment, Rainie and Callum refuse to give up him and they insist that he get a second opinion.

Will Stuart see sense and agree?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 7:30 pm.