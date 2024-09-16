EastEnders spoilers: Vinny Panesar falls into Nish's wicked trap!

Nish Panesar lays a trap in EastEnders and Vinny Panesar falls straight into it!

Wicked Nish Panesar lays a trap and Vinny Panesar falls into it in Monday's episode of EastEnders at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The Panesar patriarch has been biding his time to get revenge on Vinny, after discovering he and Suki were plotting to take his business empire.

Over the past few weeks, Nish has been laundering money through the Chicken Shop, and he's secretly set Vinny up as the fall guy!

He continues the operation, by staging a handover of cash between Vinny and Harti in the Square gardens. But will Vinny realise what his dad is up to?

Nish Panesar is determined to make Vinny pay for his betrayal. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki, who's thankfully a lot smarter than her silly son, knows Nish can't be trusted. She tells Vinny he's being played, but he ignores her warnings as he heads off to an unknown drop-off point.

Later, Suki's worst fears are confirmed when she catches up with Harti in the cafe. He reveals Nish has tipped off the police, and they'll be waiting to arrest Vinny when he arrives!

Suki Panesar tells Vinny Panesar he needs to leave Walford for his own safety. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki quickly intervenes and is able to bring Vinny back to Number 41, where she urges him to leave Walford, immediately.

Vinny does as he's told and jumps into a waiting cab. But what he - and Suki - don't realise is it's a trap set by Nish, and they've just fallen straight into it!

What does nasty Nish have in store for his traitors?

Reiss Colwell finds out he's not welcome at wife Debbie's funeral. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, it's the day of Debbie Colwell's funeral, and emotions are running high for her killer husband, Reiss.

Brenda and Hugh don't want Reiss Colwell anywhere near their daughter Debbie's send-off. (Image credit: BBC)

Martin Fowler arrives at Number 25 to support the grieving widower, who's struggling after receiving a call from Sonia Fowler in prison.

As the pair prepare to leave, Debbie's parents Brenda and Hugh arrive and are clear in their message - Reiss is not allowed at the funeral.

Reiss tries to plead his case, but it's no use. He's not welcome.

Bianca Jackson crashes Debbie's wake and confronts Reiss Colwell. (Image credit: BBC)

Martin takes pity on Reiss and arranges a last-minute wake for Debbie in The Vic.

Reiss is deeply touched by his friend's support and grateful to given the chance to say a few words about his late wife.

Reiss Colwell needs to watch out now Bianca Jackson is back in Walford. (Image credit: BBC)

But as Reiss begins reading his eulogy to Debbie, he's stopped in his tracks when Bianca Jackson suddenly bursts in.

She's back in Walford and wants to know why her sister is banged up for a crime she didn't commit. Things are about to get a whole lot louder now B is back!

Phil Mitchell agrees to give Harry Mitchell a trial at The Arches. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Teddy Mitchell wants his son Harry to get a job.

He and Sharon Watts join forces to convince Phil Mitchell to give the lad a trial shift at The Arches.

Harry isn't convinced he wants to be Walford's next grease monkey, but relents after Jack Branning makes a snide dig about his work ethic.

However, Teddy doesn't take kindly to Jack's comments. He (and his jumper) pay the copper a visit, where Teddy issues Jack with a menacing threat.

Ooh, we always knew he was a wrong'un!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30pm.