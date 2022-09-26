EastEnders spoilers: Vinny Panesar visits dad Nish in prison!

Vinny Panesar pays his dad, Nish a visit in prison in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Vinny visits his estranged dad, Nish in prison and is taken aback by his affection. However, as Nish reminisces on old memories, Vinny is more focused to know why he was asked to be there.

Has Nish got an ulterior motive for Vinny being there? How will Vinny get on with his dad after spending 20 years inside?

After a shocking revelation was made that Ravi Gulati wasn't actually Ranveer's son, fans reckon that Ravi's dark secret is that he could be Suki or Nish's son. Could this be one explosive bombshell that could rock the Panesar family if Nish were to be let out of prison?

Vinny is surprised by his dad's reminiscing. (Image credit: BBC)

Later on, Vinny shows up at Suki Panesar's house where a panicked Suki tells Eve Unwin to hide after the pair had an impromptu dinner at the Panesar's.

Will Vinny notice that something is amiss at Suki's house?

Vinny nearly catches Eve and Suki having dinner together. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Peggy's has been thrown into turmoil after the arrival of Jonah and his cronies.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.