EastEnders fans guess Ravi's got a DARK secret set to rock the Panesar family
By Grace Morris published
EastEnders fans reckon that Ravi Gulati is hiding a dark secret that could change the Panesar family dynamic forever.
EastEnders viewers think that newcomer Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) has a dark secret after a shocking revelation was made during last night’s episode (Wednesday, July 10).
Recently in EastEnders, Ravi’s father, Ranveer (Anil Goutam) attacked Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) after she caught his dark intentions on camera, where he pressured Suki to have sex with him in exchange for his business.
A terrified Suki fought back and hit him over the head with a clock, leaving him unconscious. However, Suki thought she had killed him and Ravi walked in on the commotion, seeing his father’s lifeless body on the floor.
Suki told him everything and Ravi was disgusted with Ranveer’s actions, disowning his father in the process.
Ravi agreed to help cover up the murder to protect Suki, however as Ravi started to clear up the murder scene, his father suddenly woke up.
Ranveer told Ravi that Suki had a camera but he was furious when he sussed out that Ravi was helping Suki cover up his assault.
He violently grabbed onto his son and screamed in his face: “You are finished! Do you hear me?!”
“Please, Dad!” Ravi cried.
Ranveer then dropped a huge bombshell, shouting: “Don’t you dare call me that! I was never your dad, and you know it!”
Ravi was the one who then delivered the fatal blow to Ranveer after hitting him over the head again with the clock.
After deleting the footage from the camera, he later reassured Suki that he would get rid of the body and the murder weapon.
Suki still believed that she had killed Ranveer and asked to see the footage as proof that it was self defence but Ravi refused, wanting to manipulate her into thinking that she really did murder the sleazy businessman.
“I watched my dad destroy so many lives. I can’t let him do the same to you. We move on from this and forget he ever existed,” he comforted Suki.
After the unexpected revelation and the fact that he’s going to desperate lengths to protect Suki, fans now think that Ravi is hiding the fact that he’s Suki’s son…
I don't think I'm in the minority but I think Ravi is related to the Panesars. Maybe Suki's son? The way he wanted to protect her kind of felt like a son protecting his mum. Just a theory. #EastEndersAugust 11, 2022
Plot twist: Maybe Ravi is the secret son Suki had to give up for adoption as a teen?Or he's Nishandeep's secret bio son.August 10, 2022
Somehow some way Ravi is a Panesar. He has to be. The way he’s treating Suki is adding to this theory. He could frame her, but I’m thinking he’d go after Kheerat. #EastEnders #SukiPanesarAugust 11, 2022
However, one fan believes that Ravi is actually the son of Nishandeep Panesar, Suki's husband who is currently in prison. Could Nishandeep have had a secret son?
(4/25) #EastEnders He may have to take a DNA test at some point to prove that Ranveer isn't his. I actually think that Ravi could actually be Nishandeep's son. I don't think he'd be Suki's son otherwise he wouldn't be playing her like I think he is doing.August 10, 2022
EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.