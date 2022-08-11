EastEnders fans guess Ravi's got a DARK secret set to rock the Panesar family

EastEnders viewers think that newcomer Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) has a dark secret after a shocking revelation was made during last night’s episode (Wednesday, July 10).

Recently in EastEnders, Ravi’s father, Ranveer (Anil Goutam) attacked Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) after she caught his dark intentions on camera, where he pressured Suki to have sex with him in exchange for his business.

A terrified Suki fought back and hit him over the head with a clock, leaving him unconscious. However, Suki thought she had killed him and Ravi walked in on the commotion, seeing his father’s lifeless body on the floor.

Suki told him everything and Ravi was disgusted with Ranveer’s actions, disowning his father in the process.

Ravi agreed to help cover up the murder to protect Suki, however as Ravi started to clear up the murder scene, his father suddenly woke up.

Ranveer told Ravi that Suki had a camera but he was furious when he sussed out that Ravi was helping Suki cover up his assault.

Ravi was terrified when Ranveer attacked him. (Image credit: BBC)

He violently grabbed onto his son and screamed in his face: “You are finished! Do you hear me?!”

“Please, Dad!” Ravi cried.

Ranveer then dropped a huge bombshell, shouting: “Don’t you dare call me that! I was never your dad, and you know it!”

Ravi was the one who then delivered the fatal blow to Ranveer after hitting him over the head again with the clock.

After deleting the footage from the camera, he later reassured Suki that he would get rid of the body and the murder weapon.

Ravi offered Suki support after the ordeal. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki still believed that she had killed Ranveer and asked to see the footage as proof that it was self defence but Ravi refused, wanting to manipulate her into thinking that she really did murder the sleazy businessman.

“I watched my dad destroy so many lives. I can’t let him do the same to you. We move on from this and forget he ever existed,” he comforted Suki.

After the unexpected revelation and the fact that he’s going to desperate lengths to protect Suki, fans now think that Ravi is hiding the fact that he’s Suki’s son…

I don't think I'm in the minority but I think Ravi is related to the Panesars. Maybe Suki's son? The way he wanted to protect her kind of felt like a son protecting his mum. Just a theory. #EastEndersAugust 11, 2022 See more

Plot twist: Maybe Ravi is the secret son Suki had to give up for adoption as a teen?Or he's Nishandeep's secret bio son.August 10, 2022 See more

Somehow some way Ravi is a Panesar. He has to be. The way he’s treating Suki is adding to this theory. He could frame her, but I’m thinking he’d go after Kheerat. #EastEnders #SukiPanesarAugust 11, 2022 See more

However, one fan believes that Ravi is actually the son of Nishandeep Panesar, Suki's husband who is currently in prison. Could Nishandeep have had a secret son?

(4/25) #EastEnders He may have to take a DNA test at some point to prove that Ranveer isn't his. I actually think that Ravi could actually be Nishandeep's son. I don't think he'd be Suki's son otherwise he wouldn't be playing her like I think he is doing.August 10, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.