EastEnders spoilers: Suki and Eve struggle after their sickening wedding twist

The Panesar family face-up to the aftermath of Suki and Eve's wedding day on EastEnders...

What happens on Suki Panesar (played by Balvinder Sopal) and Eve Unwin's (Heather Peace) wedding day on EastEnders?

As the New Year gets underway on the BBC soap, the Panesar family struggles to come to terms with the aftermath of the couple's Big Day.



Especially after new developments come to light that leave the family even more shocked...



Could this all have anything to do with Suki's venegful ex-husband, Nish Panesar, who has been lurking in the shadows during the lead-up to Suki and Eve getting hitched?



Waiting for his chance to wreck the couple's happiness...

What happened on Suki and Eve's wedding day on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Is nasty Nish still lurking around Albert Square on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

THE WEDDING OF THE YEAR | New Year's Day Trailer | EastEnders - YouTube Watch On

Meanwhile, pub landlady Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) holds a family crisis meeting at the Vic.



Following the SHOCK turn of events on Christmas Day, when Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) was attacked by a MYSTERY assailant and left for dead in the Square gardens!



There are plenty of suspects as to WHODUNNIT.



Since every one in both the Beale and the Knight families has a grudge against Cindy since the truth came to light about her affair with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), son of her ex-husband, George (Colin Salmon).



Chaos erupts as new revelations come to light...



ALSO, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) extends a gesture of goodwill and offers a Walford resident a lifeline.



Billy Mitchell's (Perry Fenwick) suspicions are raised as he tries to get to the bottom of a situation...

Elaine and grandson Johnny discuss the Christmas Day drama on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

WHO attacked Cindy Beale on Christmas Day on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

