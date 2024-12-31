EastEnders spoilers: Suki and Eve struggle after their sickening wedding twist
Airs Monday 6 January 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
What happens on Suki Panesar (played by Balvinder Sopal) and Eve Unwin's (Heather Peace) wedding day on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
As the New Year gets underway on the BBC soap, the Panesar family struggles to come to terms with the aftermath of the couple's Big Day.
Especially after new developments come to light that leave the family even more shocked...
Could this all have anything to do with Suki's venegful ex-husband, Nish Panesar, who has been lurking in the shadows during the lead-up to Suki and Eve getting hitched?
Waiting for his chance to wreck the couple's happiness...
Meanwhile, pub landlady Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) holds a family crisis meeting at the Vic.
Following the SHOCK turn of events on Christmas Day, when Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) was attacked by a MYSTERY assailant and left for dead in the Square gardens!
There are plenty of suspects as to WHODUNNIT.
Since every one in both the Beale and the Knight families has a grudge against Cindy since the truth came to light about her affair with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), son of her ex-husband, George (Colin Salmon).
Chaos erupts as new revelations come to light...
ALSO, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) extends a gesture of goodwill and offers a Walford resident a lifeline.
Billy Mitchell's (Perry Fenwick) suspicions are raised as he tries to get to the bottom of a situation...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
