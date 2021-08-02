'EastEnders' spoilers: Whitney Dean has a 'date' with killer Gray!

Whitney Dean gets a shock over who turns up in the pub to meet her!

Whitney Dean gets set up with Gray Atkins in Monday's episode of EastEnders (8:05 pm — see our TV Guide for full listings).

Whitney Dean drops off birthday presents for Gray Atkins' daughter Mia Atkins at gran Karen Taylor's house. With Karen increasingly worried about Gray's new girlfriend Chelsea Fox's indifference to the children, she comes up with an idea...

Whitney explains to Karen that things have been awkward between her and Gray ever since she got him in trouble with the police after driving his car into Kat Slater earlier this year.

What neither of them know, of course, is that Gray murdered Whitney's fiance Kush Kazemi by pushing him onto the rails at a tube station!

Karen separately arranges to meet both Whitney and Gray in the Vic but when Karen fails to show they realise they've been set up. Gray softens towards his former nanny and he suggests that she come and see his kids anytime.

Later, Chelsea heads to the launderette and Karen plots to keep Chelsea out of her grandkids lives... What will she do?

Harvey Monroe is furious when he finds out the truth about Bobby Beale's past! (Image credit: BBC)

Harvey Monroe is moving into Albert Square and Kathy Beale and Rocky Cant give him a hand. When Kathy's grandson Bobby Beale drops by with Harvey's daughter Dana Monroe, Kathy mentions that it's Islamic New Year.

Harvey is a little nonplussed by Kathy bringing up the religious festival and an awkward Bobby invites Dana to go to the mosque with him. Feeling uncomfortable, Bobby later tells Dana that they need to explain to her dad about his past.

Later, Rocky gets twitchy when his daughter Sonia Fowler sees him looking cosy with Kathy and jokes about 'wedding bells'. When Harvey chats to Rocky about Bobby, he shockingly throws him under the bus by telling Harvey that Bobby converted to Islam when he was banged up for murdering his sister!

Harvey is understandably stunned by this news and he furiously confronts Kathy, just as Bobby and Dana return from the mosque.

Kathy is fuming with Rocky for blurting out the truth to Dana's dad and demands to know what he was thinking. Rocky nonchalantly shrugs off her fury... Is he trying to push her away?

Keegan Butcher-Baker feels guilty about betraying wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker. (Image credit: BBC)

Bernadette Taylor makes up with best friend Tiffany Butcher-Baker following their earlier falling out when she returns from hospital. Tiff's hubby Keegan Butcher-Baker, however is still on pins after secretly cheating on his wife with Dotty Cotton.

Having to share a house with couple, Dotty is frustrated by the subterfuge after their mistaken hook-up and tells Keegan she doesn't want to lie to Tiff about what happened between them. Will Keegan tell her the truth?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.