EastEnders spoilers: Whitney Dean unearths a DARK secret at her wedding!

Whitney Dean looks forward to her wedding day but Lauren Branning has a dark secret!

Whitney Dean learns the devastating truth about cheating Zack on her wedding day in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson are blissed out as they snuggle with their newborn daughter Dolly.

When Bianca Jackson brings their foster daughter Britney Wainwright back home, Zack's stomach sinks.

Fearing Britney will spill the beans about his secret hook-up with Lauren Branning, he takes Britney aside and begs her to forget what she overheard for the sake of the family.

Is Zack Hudson's world about to implode when his betrayal is outed? (Image credit: BBC)

When Whitney notices Britney's quiet mood, she raises her concerns with Zack, who deflects from the real reason by suggesting she's upset that they cancelled the wedding.

Although baby Dolly's surprise arrival ruined their wedding plans - in the nicest way possible - Whitney realises that it's not too late to go ahead with the ceremony, as they haven't had time to cancel.

The excited bride asks Lauren to help her get ready, not noticing that her friend is struggling to contain her guilt over betraying her.

Meanwhile, Britney is increasingly uncomfortable keeping Zack's dirty little secret after Lily Slater reveals Whitney's troubled romantic past...

At the venue, a radiant Whitney walks down the aisle with her baby daughter and Britney joins a waiting Zack. As the couple say their vows, Britney can't contain herself any longer and blurts out that Zack slept with Lauren!

Anna Knight and Gina Knight make a shock discovery! (Image credit: BBC)

Anna Knight is keen to see more of her half-brother Junior Knight now that he's tentatively made contact again with the family. She reaches out to him and asks him to spend time with her and sister Gina Knight.

The three siblings try to get to know each other as it's been a long time since they've had a chance to bond. Things are still awkward between Junior and dad George Knight, however, and when George walks in to see them looking cosy together, he feels pushed out.

Junior has been keeping a big secret from the Knights and they're in for a massive surprise when the mysterious Monique and her son Xavier turn up... Monique introduces herself as Junior's wife!

Freddie Slater has been away from Albert Square for months! (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Also, there's a surprise in store for the Slaters when two suspected 'burglars' break into the house... It's Big Mo Harris with Freddie Slater!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.