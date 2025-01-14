EastEnders spoilers: Will Bianca escape from killer Reiss?

Will Bianca manage to convince killer Reiss to confess to his crime and clear Sonia's name on EastEnders?

Bianca Jackson (played by Patsy Palmer) has been trapped inside a lock-up since before Christmas on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) took Bianca captive after she discovered the terrible truth that it was him who murdered his ex-wife, Debbie.



And NOT Bianca's pregnant sister, Sonia (Natalie Cassidy), who is currently standing trial, accused of Debbie's murder!

After the dramatic turn of events in court, Reiss visits Bianca at the lock-up and breaks down when he reveals all about Sonia's predicament.



Seeing Reiss in such a broken, emotional state, will Bianca manage to convince him to confess ALL before the situation gets any worse?

Reiss fears the worst for his pregnant fiancee Sonia after the terrible turn of events in court on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

The Knight family question Ian Beale's (Adam Woodyat) motives.



Why is Ian suddenly in the mood for a heart-to-heart with his ex-fiancee, Cindy (Michelle Collins), after throwing her out of the Beale house on Christmas Day?



George Knight (Colin Salmon) is determined to talk to his ex-wife, Cindy.



But things get heated when Ian suspects George is trying to turn Cindy against him.



George returns to the Vic in a rage.



And his mood doesn't improve when he makes a SHOCK discovery in the pub's barrel store that stops him in his tracks...

The Knight family is suspicious about Ian's motives towards ex-fiancee Cindy on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

At the Community Centre, the residents of Albert Square are up-in-arms as they prepare to confront the Council over plans to redevelop Bridge Street Market.



Councillor Barker (Iain Fletcher, who previously played DS Rod Skase on ITV's The Bill) makes an appearance to explain what's going on.



Unfortunately, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) ignites the situation when she starts to publicly argue with Councillor Barker!



Will all of Martin Fowler's (James Bye) hard work and planning be ruined by his ex-wife Ruby's angry outburst?

The market traders confront the Council over plans to shutdown Bridge Street Market on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Councillor Barker clashes with angry Ruby during a meeting at the Community Centre on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer