EastEnders spoilers: Will Bianca escape from killer Reiss?
Airs Tuesday 21 January 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Bianca Jackson (played by Patsy Palmer) has been trapped inside a lock-up since before Christmas on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) took Bianca captive after she discovered the terrible truth that it was him who murdered his ex-wife, Debbie.
And NOT Bianca's pregnant sister, Sonia (Natalie Cassidy), who is currently standing trial, accused of Debbie's murder!
After the dramatic turn of events in court, Reiss visits Bianca at the lock-up and breaks down when he reveals all about Sonia's predicament.
Seeing Reiss in such a broken, emotional state, will Bianca manage to convince him to confess ALL before the situation gets any worse?
The Knight family question Ian Beale's (Adam Woodyat) motives.
Why is Ian suddenly in the mood for a heart-to-heart with his ex-fiancee, Cindy (Michelle Collins), after throwing her out of the Beale house on Christmas Day?
George Knight (Colin Salmon) is determined to talk to his ex-wife, Cindy.
But things get heated when Ian suspects George is trying to turn Cindy against him.
George returns to the Vic in a rage.
And his mood doesn't improve when he makes a SHOCK discovery in the pub's barrel store that stops him in his tracks...
At the Community Centre, the residents of Albert Square are up-in-arms as they prepare to confront the Council over plans to redevelop Bridge Street Market.
Councillor Barker (Iain Fletcher, who previously played DS Rod Skase on ITV's The Bill) makes an appearance to explain what's going on.
Unfortunately, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) ignites the situation when she starts to publicly argue with Councillor Barker!
Will all of Martin Fowler's (James Bye) hard work and planning be ruined by his ex-wife Ruby's angry outburst?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
