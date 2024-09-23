EastEnders spoilers: Bianca Jackson is STUNNED by Reiss revelation!

Bianca Jackson makes a shocking discovery in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Bianca Jackson is on the case to prove that Reiss Colwell is lying about his wife's murder and letting fiancee Sonia Fowler shoulder the blame!

A pregnant Sonia was arrested for killing Reiss' comatose wife Debbie Colwell, after DNA evidence showed that she'd been in Debbie's room around the time she was smothered with a pillow.

Although Reiss committed the dastardly deed himself, whether out of cowardice, stupidity or selfishness, he failed to 'fess up when Sonia was accused of murder.

Bianca KNOWS her sister is innocent and she's always been suspicious that Reiss has been hiding a darker side.

Knowing the best way to get to the truth, Bianca has offered her sympathy and support to Reiss, hoping that he'll slip up if he thinks she's on his side.

With Sonia's plea hearing about to go ahead, Bianca makes a fake gesture, to reel in Reiss even further.

When she spies on Reiss reading a mysterious letter, she manages to sneak a peek when his back is turned and is stunned by the contents.

Bianca is further gobsmacked when Debbie's parents Brenda and Hugh turn up with a solicitor to read through Debbie's will and she overhears something shocking...

Yolande Trueman has a horrifying confrontation with her abuser's wife Stella! (Image credit: BBC)

Yolande Trueman has done her best to get on with her life after the shocking sexual assault by her pastor, Gideon Clayton. After Yolande bravely reporting him to the police, it became clear that Clayton had a string of victims over a number of years and had never been brought to justice.

With planning for the Harvest Festival celebrations at the community centre underway, Yolande is hesitant to get involved, as the centre was the scene of her assault. She's thrown a curveball when DS Amartey turns up to reveal that another woman has come forward in the case against the Pastor.

When Yolande turns up for the Harvest Festival, her church friends Agatha and Levi are delighted. But Yolande is left reeling when the Pastor's wife Stella turns up to ask her to retract her statement and she tells her in no uncertain terms that the man is a danger and needs to be brought to account for his crimes.

Back at home, Yolande is horrified when Pastor Clayton pushes his way into the house while she's there alone...

Is Yolande in danger?

Kat Slater despairs about her son Tommy Moon. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Slater is at the end of the tether with her wayward teenage son Tommy Moon, who has frighteningly been violent towards her when she's tried to discipline him.

After Tommy bunks off school, a frustrated Kat has a go at Tommy's dad Alfie Moon, telling him that he needs to get Tommy into line.

Desperate to make things right, Alfie closes the bookies early without contacting his boss, in order to have a long talk with his son.

When his boss finds out, Alfie is in big trouble and is sacked from his job!

Anna Knight makes a decision about Freddie Slater. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Anna tries to make things right with Freddie Slater after recent events when the truth came out about Freddie and Anna's feelings for each other and they arrange to go bird watching.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.