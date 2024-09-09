EastEnders spoilers: Bobby Beale attacks Freddie after the ultimate betrayal

Bobby Beale attacks Freddie Slater over his betrayal in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Bobby Beale is in shock after seeing girlfriend Anna Knight kissing Freddie Slater!

The pair gave into their feelings for each other in a moment of madness after Freddie comforted Anna following her abortion.

After Peter Beale pointed out to his brother that Anna might be pregnant, Bobby headed to the Vic to find out the truth and wasn't prepared to see Anna cheating on him with his best friend Freddie!

Bobby has been bitten in the past by Freddie's feelings for Anna, after Freddie had a one-night-stand with Anna before Bobby started dating her, knowing full well how much Bobby liked her.

Horrified that Bobby walked in on their kiss, Freddie chases after him and a furious Bobby accuses Freddie of getting Anna pregnant.

Freddie desperately insists that he's mistaken, but blinded by rage, Bobby tries to attack him. Martin Fowler steps in to restrain Bobby, just as Anna turns up and tells Bobby that they need to talk.

The argument spills into the Beale household where angry words are exchanged from both sides of the family!

Will Bobby decide that his time in the Square could be up?

Vinny Paensar is touched by Nish Panesar's thoughtful gift. (Image credit: BBC)

Vinny Panesar is in the party mood as his birthday celebrations kick off at The Albert.

His mum Suki Panesar is not best pleased that he's allowed his dodgy dad Nish Panesar to attend, but she manages to bite her tongue.

Suki and Vinny have colluded to try and keep Nish on side in a bid to get their hands on the dying man's cash, but Nish uncovered their plot.

In fact, Nish is a real charmer, sincerely telling Suki that she's done a good job bringing up their son while he was in prison for murder.

When Nish gives Vinny a touching present, father and son bond, but Suki is suspicious. Not wanting Vinny to get drawn in by his manipulative dad, Suki insists that the gift is just a stunt to but his love.

Will Vinny see Suki's point of view?

Reiss Colwell has a dangerous confrontation. (Image credit: BBC)

Reiss Colwell has reluctantly come up with the goods for Teddy Mitchell, after he blackmailed him into doing some creative accounting for him.

With Teddy's ex-wife's solicitor wanting to see his books, Reiss had to work hard to hide Teddy's true wealth, a favour in return for Teddy taking over Reiss's debt to an unforgiving Phil Mitchell.

With his fiancee Sonia Fowler in prison accused of murdering his ex Debbie Colwell, Reiss has been hiding his own guilt.

He's accosted by a reporter who wants to speak to him after learning that he's supporting Sonia, despite the accusation.

Will Reiss open up?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.