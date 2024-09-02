EastEnders spoilers: Freddie Slater LOVE shock!

Freddie Slater's secret crush on Anna Knight finally slips out in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Freddie Slater has been doing his best to hide his feelings for Anna Knight, but it's been a BIG struggle!

After sharing one drunken night of passion last year, a guilt-stricken Freddie parked his feelings for Anna, knowing that his best friend Bobby Beale was completely smitten by her.

When Anna started dating Bobby, everything seemed to have worked out smoothly,. But both Anna and Freddie have been secretly harbouring feelings for each other and neither of them want to admit it!

Feeling confused after Freddie abandoned her after being sent by an oblivious Bobby to cheer her up, Anna visits Freddie to check if he's upset with her for some reason.

Awkwardly telling Anna everything is good, he's put on the spot when she asks whether he wants to go birdwatching with her. She suggests going for a meal with Bobby and her sister Gina Knight instead and feeling more comfortable about being in a group, Freddie agrees.

Anna and Freddie arrive for the meal at Walford East but both Bobby and Gina have been delayed. When waitress Priya Nandra-Hart teases them about being on a 'date', Freddie internally cringes and makes an excuse to leave.

Poor Anna is horrified that he's left her on her own and when Gina turns up she tells her how weird Freddie is being with her.

Playing detective, Gina wants to get to the bottom of things and she works out that Freddie's in love with Anna!

Junior Knight has tried to unite his uncle Kojo Asare with the family. (Image credit: BBC)

Junior Knight and dad George Knight have fallen out with each other AGAIN and Cindy Beale feels bad for her secret lover.

Giving Junior some advice about her ex, she encourages him to talk to George and give him a chance to make things right.

Taking Cindy's advice on board, Junior approaches George and they have a heart-to-heart, sharing a touching moment.

He wastes no time in using the feelgood vibes to his advantage when he texts Cindy to ask if he can thank her 'properly'!

Amy Branning was badly injured in the club crush. (Image credit: BBC)

Jack Branning is worried for his daughters Amy Mitchell and Penny Branning in the wake of the terrifying crush at the club that happened on Penny's watch.

Amy is only just starting to recover after being hospitalised during the horror event and Jack tells her that the police need to talk to her about what she witnessed.

As the family discuss the situation, Jack's son Ricky Branning asks if club manager Penny could go to prison for allowing the club to become so overcrowded.

A guilty Chelsea Fox listens in as Jack tells Ricky that Penny could well end up with a prison sentence.

Will Chelsea confess that she was responsible for selling the extra tickets?

Chrissie Watts continues to make waves in the Square! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, the drama continues for Chrissie Watts...

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.