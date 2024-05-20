EastEnders spoilers: Nish Panesar tells his family he's dying — but is he lying?

Nish Panesar returns to Albert Square in Monday's episode of EastEnders (at the earlier time of 7:15 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Nish Panesar seemed to be out of his family's life for good after he was kicked out of the house when the Panesars found Nish attacking Suki Panesar.

Since Nish's disappearance, Suki has been living her best life with girlfriend Eve Unwin, who moved into the Panesar family home.

Nish played hardball over letting Suki out of their marriage but Suki is hoping the end is in sight as she waits for the divorce to be finalised. But she's left terrified when she arrives home to find Nish standing in the house!

Claiming that both copies of the final paperwork for the divorce were sent to him instead of one copy going to her, Nish makes out he's come over to get things settled.

Rattled by Nish's surprise appearance, the Panesars arrange to change the locks as soon as he's gone.

Frustrated to discover that he no longer has access to the house, Nish gives granddaughter Avani Nandra-Hart a sob story to convince her to let him in.

The family are on the verge of kicking him out again when Nish insists he something important to say and he reveals that he's dying!

George Knight and Elaine Peacock have been estranged after George's betrayal. (Image credit: BBC)

George Knight is still holding out hope that fiancee Elaine Peacock will forgive him for his betrayal with ex Cindy Beale. After finding out that George and Cindy kissed, a hurt Elaine kicked him out.

Wanting to make sure George's girls are okay, Elaine arranges a girly night out with Anna Knight and Gina Knight. She reassures them that whatever happens between her and their dad, they'll always have a home in the Queen Vic.

When Elaine calls George and invites him round, he's hopeful, wondering if it means she's letting him back in her life. Things aren't going to be that easy, however, and Elaine makes it clear she just wants him to cover the bar while she takes the girls out.

Peter Beale plays referee between Lauren Branning and Cindy Beale! (Image credit: BBC)

Lauren Branning is NOT Cindy Beale's favourite person despite being the mother of her grandchild!

After Lauren broke Cindy's son Peter Beale's heart following an all too brief reunion, she's been keen to keep the pair apart.

With Lauren now living back in Albert Square with her and Peter's son Louie, Cindy's been keeping a strict eye on her. After recent revelations that Lauren betrayed her best friend Whitney Dean by hooking up with her fiance Zack Hudson, Cindy's been throwing Lauren some shade!

Fed up with Cindy's sniping, a protective Peter tells Lauren that he's mum is being out of order and he promises to be there for her.

Freddie Slater is keen to do some matchmaking! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Freddie Slater forges ahead with his plan to reunite Kat Slater and Alfie Moon by buying Kat a couples' spa day voucher. Will Kat take the bait?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.