EastEnders spoilers: Zack Hudson CHEATS on Whitney!

Zack Hudson threatens to destroy his life with Whitney when he makes a HUGE mistake in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Zack Hudson is back in Walford after falling out with his pregnant girlfriend Whitney Dean. The couple had a bust-up over her decision to stick around in Milton Keynes with step-mum Bianca Jackson to help neglected child Britney.

Wandering past Whitney's stall, he sees sisters Lauren Branning and Penny Branning, who are filling in for her. When he stops to chat, he's confronted by Sonia Fowler, who berates him for leaving Whitney behind.

Zack confesses the whole situation to a stunned Lauren, who didn't even know Whitney was pregnant. She can see he's struggling and she offers her support.

When Zack later starts downing drinks in The Vic, a worried Lauren calls Whitney, but she refuses to return home despite Lauren's plea.

Resolving to stop Zack from drinking himself into oblivion, Lauren suggests he get himself some food to soak up the booze and Zack latches on to her concern.

He doesn't have the best record when it comes to confronting relationship troubles, however, and a rough patch with former girlfriend Nancy Carter saw Zack cheat on her with Sam Mitchell.

Misreading the signals, Zack drunkenly leans in for a kiss.

Will Lauren respond?

Gina Knight plans a surprise for dad George Knight. (Image credit: BBC)

Gina Knight is determined to cheer up dad George Knight, who is feeling very low in the run up to his adoptive dad Eddie Knight's trial for murder.

Whipping out her credit card, she books the family a holiday to Jamaica, not knowing that the truth that George's birth parents were from Africa and not the Caribbean.

George has been keeping secret the shock news that his parents were Ghanaian and left him with Eddie and his adoptive mum Gloria when he was just baby.

When his real dad came back to collect him, Eddie beat him up to stop him taking George and ended up killing him.

When an excited Gina reveals she's booked them a trip to Jamaica, she's stunned when a triggered George sternly insists he doesn't want to go.

Can he make things right with his upset daughter?

Denzel Danes is hurt when his video attracts trolls. (Image credit: BBC)

Denzel Danes is over the moon when a popular fitness influencer asks him to do a video for a collab. Ever since Denzel was left humiliated when he was beaten up by bullies, he's thrown himself into training at the gym.

Denzel enlists Nugget Gulati's help in taking the video and he's happy to do it. But as usual, am impulsive Nugget acts before he thinks and uploads the video without telling Denzel he's about to do it.

When Denzel sees that the video has gone live, the teenager is gutted to read nasty comments about his physique.

Struggling with his self image, when one commenter mentions taking steroids to get buff, Denzel is tempted. Without even considering the dangers, he resolves to look into finding out where he can buy them from.

Sonia Fowler offers to look after Lily Slater's baby. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Sonia Fowler's yearning for a baby of her own threatens to overwhelm her after she looks after Lily Slater's baby daughter Charli Branning Slater.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.