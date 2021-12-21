'EastEnders' spoilers: Will Chelsea Fox leave Gray at the altar?

Chelsea Fox faces a wedding day shock in the Christmas Day double episode of EastEnders (9:35 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chelsea Fox is about to get a horrifying surprise as she prepares to wed Gray Atkins. The Christmas Day wedding is a double ceremony with mum Denise Fox, who is marrying Jack Branning.

While Denise and Jack's nuptials are set to be a fitting tribute to their long term relationship, Chelsea's shotgun wedding might not turn out to be the wedding day she dreamed of...

Chelsea Fox and Denise Fox share an emotional moment on their wedding day. (Image credit: BBC)

Mother and daughter look stunning in their beautiful wedding outfits and they share a hug as they prepare to head to the church. But it seems disaster may be just around the corner...

Whitney Dean is rightly on a mission to stop Chelsea from marrying Gray, after realising the horrifying extent of his manipulative, violent, and misogynist ways.

After the sinister warning from Gray's ex-boss Laura Awoyinka and Whitney's discovery of exactly what he was doing to his late wife Chantelle, Whitney knows she must save Chelsea from harm.

Chelsea Fox is horrified by Whitney Dean's claims about Gray Atkins! (Image credit: BBC)

Chelsea is stunned when Whitney bursts in and tells her she has something important to tell her...

She reveals that Gray killed Chantelle!

Chelsea is shocked by Whitney's words but will she believe her or will she go through with marrying the killer solicitor?

At the church, Gray is waiting for Chelsea to show as the time ticks away. But he's not the only one waiting...

Jack also seems to have gone AWOL and Denise is left waiting at the altar too!



Kat Slater is left fuming when Phil Mitchell invites over a surprise guest! (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Slater is also about to get a rather unpleasant Christmas surprise when her rival Sharon Watts turns up for lunch!

Boyfriend Phil Mitchell has invited his ex to join them without thinking to tell anyone else. And she's not just worried that there's won't be enough sprouts...

As Phil and Sharon start to fondly reminisce about times gone past on Albert Square, Kat is starting to get really irritated.

Just as things threaten to kick off, the family realise that the kids have gone missing. A panicky Stacey Slater looks out the window and is stunned by what she sees.

What are the kids up to?

Janine Butcher goes all out to impress daughter Scarlett Butcher. (Image credit: BBC)

Janine Butcher is still smarting from her daughter Scarlett's rejection after she revealed that she wanted to spend Christmas Day with the Slaters rather than with her own mum.

After putting her foot down and insisting that Scarlett spend Christmas with her, Janine decides she needs to up her game to convince her that she is the best mum ever.

Later, Mick Carter invites Janine for a friendly drink in the bar. All thoughts of Scarlett are left aside when she sees her opportunity. Mick is stunned when she kisses him under the mistletoe.

But will he respond?

Rocky Cant is getting worried that his secret will be exposed! (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky Cant is keen to avoid any unfortunate revelations over Christmas and he tries to stop Kathy Beale from inviting Sandy Gibson for Christmas dinner. Kathy, however, feels bad for Sandy and insists it's the right thing to do.

Sandy teases Rocky, which puts him on edge. She later moves things up a gear by blackmailing him over his dark secret...

Can Rocky stop Kathy Beale from finding out he's been running a scam with Dotty Cotton and lying about being Sonia's Fowler's real dad?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Boxing Day at 10:00 pm.