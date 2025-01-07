EastEnders spoilers: Denise and Ravi's affair exposed?

Denise Fox (played by Diane Parish) is afraid that there will be an almighty family fallout if her secret affair with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) is exposed on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But now it looks like that could happen after Ravi's teenage son, Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury), caught Denise and Ravi kissing!



On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Ravi takes control of the situation and attempts to convince Nugget not to reveal what he saw.



However, Nugget is no fan of Denise since he found out she was the one who hit his now dead grandad, Nish Panesar, over the head with a champagne bottle on Christmas Day 2023...



As Denise attempts to keep up appearances with her family, how long will it be before her daughter Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) and ex-husband, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), find out the truth?

Nugget found out a SHOCK secret about Denise from his late grandad Nish on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

At the Police Station, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) is questioned about the Christmas Day attack on Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).



It seems Lauren is now the prime suspect since she played a part in the public humiliation of Cindy, when her affair with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) was exposed in front of the Beale and Knight families.



Lauren's boyfriend, Peter Beale (Thomas Law), finds himself caught-in-the-middle of the situation when he discovers it was his mum's statement to the Police that led to Lauren's arrest for attempted murder!



Can Peter convince Cindy to retract her version of events?



Have the Police really caught Cindy's attacker?



Or is there more to the story of what really happened on Christmas Day?

Will Peter find out the truth about what really happened on Christmas Day on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) provides Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) with a shoulder to cry on.



Will Nigel listen when Yolande advises him to come clean with long-time friend, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), about what's really going on with his health?

Nigel is keeping a terrible truth from long-time friend Phil on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer