EastEnders spoilers: Will Kheerat Panesar take revenge on Ben?

Kheerat Panesar is left stunned by Ben Mitchell's shock confession in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm on BBC2. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Kheerat Panesar and the Panesar family are in complete shock after Ben Mitchell's confession that he essentially signed their brother Jags Panesar's death warrant. They reel from the news that Ben stopped Jags' protection in prison in revenge for Kheerat dating his dad's ex Sharon Watts.

Matriarch Suki Panesar, of course, has her own secret and lies to hide over Jags' death. She framed Jags for a robbery and assault at the club that was down to her other son Vinny Panesar, as punishment for Jags' relationship with Habiba Ahmed.

Will the truth about Suki's own role in her son's demise come out? And what will Kheerat do to Ben now that he knows he's the one who's responsible for the murder of his brother?

Jay Brown has a night out with the girls. (Image credit: BBC)

Jay Brown has snuck out of the house after Honey fell asleep to meet up with Lola Pearce for a night out at Peggy's club. Lola's new bestie Frankie Lewis has joined the friends for the fun and soon they're downing shots.

The girls wind up Jay about getting old before his time living with the older Honey Mitchell and Jay does his best to take their ribbing.

When he arrives home looking very much the worse for wear, Honey has woken up by then and she's not impressed by the state he's in!

Felix Baker and Finlay Baker get chatting to Chelsea Fox and Whitney Dean. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Felix Baker and Finlay Baker are determined to get to know some of the Walford locals and they head to Peggy's for a few drinks.

**This episode will show on BBC2 due to UEFA Women's Euros on BBC1** EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm. All of this week's episodes will be available on iPlayer from Monday 18 July.