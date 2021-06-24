'EastEnders' fans in tears as THIS main character is unexpectedly killed off

EastEnders fans have been left sobbing after a main character was killed off in tonight's double bill of the soap.

The news that Jags Panesar had been attacked and beaten to death in prison came as a huge shock and viewers have taken to social media to share their upset.

The tragic storyline twist came as Ben Mitchell called off the protection he had been organising for Jags in prison on behalf of his older brother, Kheerat.

Ben had been happily helping the Panesar family by getting his contacts inside the prison to protect Jags, however, he called off the favour when he discovered Kheerat had been lying to him about dating Sharon Watts.

Jags Panesar has been killed off-screen and fans are upset. (Image credit: BBC)

The betrayal was one too many for Ben and he cancelled the protection, leading to Jags being attacked and killed. But to make the news all the more heartbreaking, Jags had just become a father for the first time, after girlfriend Habiba gave birth earlier in the week.

The news has hit the Panesar family hard, and viewers are also upset about the off-screen death...

Fans of EastEnders will know that Jags, played by Amar Adatia, left the soap in October 2020, almost exactly a year after joining the show. But he shouldn't have been in prison at all, having taken the blame for a crime that was actually committed by his brother, Vinny.

With so many people feeling guilty about Jags' demise, there are some tough scenes still to come in the soap over the coming days.

Balvinder Sopal, who plays grieving mum Suki, admits that filming these episodes was emotionally draining: "The team were extraordinary and gave us all the time that we needed.

Suki wants someone to blame for Jags' death, but will she work out the part Ben played in her son's demise? (Image credit: BBC)

"You get the scripts a little while in advance, so you’re reading them and you’re trying to find the emotion to connect with the story and you’re putting yourself in that position for a long time.

"I felt really heartbroken. I didn’t eat that day because I wanted to feel the emptiness of grief. We gave it our all."

EastEnders continues tomorrow (Friday 25th June) at 7.30 on BBC1.