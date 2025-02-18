EastEnders spoilers: Nigel leaves Albert Square with Grant?
Airs Thursday 27 February 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
It's been an emotional overload for long-time friends, Grant Mitchell (played by Ross Kemp) and Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley), on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
First, there was the devastating turn of events involving Grant's troubled brother, Phil (Steve McFadden).
And now Grant has discovered that his bestie Nigel is dealing with a diagnosis of dementia...
But rather than support Nigel in his time of need, Grant managed to cause another argument between the friends.
On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Grant is convinced that he has gone too far and left it too late to make amends with Nigel.
Unless...
After unexpectedly making amends with SOMEONE else in Albert Square, after years of resentment, Grant realises he and Nigel can put their differences aside too.
But how will Nigel react when Grant unexpectedly breaks the news that it's time for him to leave Walford and fly home to Portugal.
And he wants Nigel to pack his bags and go with him!
Is Nigel ready to say goodbye to the place where he lived for so many years and start a new chapter in the sun?
The iconic Queen Vic pub is now a DANGER zone after the wedding day explosion.
So where can the surviving residents of Albert Square meet to drink and argue now?
The doors to Harry's Barn are soon open.
But it's a sombre gathering as there's more drama brewing between the grief-stricken locals...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
