'EastEnders' spoilers: Will Stuart Highway tell Rainie the truth?

Stuart Highway leaves Rainie Highway feeling suspicious in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stuart Highway is still on edge after his confession to Sonia Fowler the previous evening. His wife Rainie Highway is aware that Sonia brought him back from the pub in a terrible drunken state, but Stuart is shifty when she questions him about it.

When Sonia visits to see how Stuart is and encourage him to talk to Rainie about his diagnosis, he flatly refuses to open up to her. Not wanting Stuart to go through a traumatic doctor's appointment on his own, Sonia offers to go wtih him.

The pair return from the appointment and Stuart warmly thanks Sonia for being so kind. Only trouble is, Rainie spots them together! Wondering exactly what her husband has been up to, Rainie confronts him. Does she think he's having an affair?

Denise Fox's hen party is a miserable affair! (Image credit: BBC)

Denise Fox is grateful when Kim Fox makes a concession over their previous falling out following Kim's discovery of Denise' betrayal. With Denise's wedding to Jack Branning approaching fast, Kim offers to put a hen party on for her.

She does her best to put on a brave face and pretend she's not hurting but it doesn't last long...

When she overhears Denise talking to Kat Slater about the money that Denise now needs to pay back to Phil Mitchell, Kim can't bear it.

It's another reminder that she was kept out of the loop about her husband Vincent Hubbard's disappearance and she storms out of the hen party.

Liam Butcher plots his next scam! (Image credit: BBC)

Liam Butcher finds out from sister Tiffany Butcher that she's got a big group of rich customers for her next party at Ruby's. Janine Butcher interrupts the pair and tells Liam that Jay Mitchell has found out about their scam and wants to talk!

Meanwhile, Jay has realised what a financial mess he's in, especially with a huge phone bill to pay and he's had words with Billy Mitchell about their stolen car scam. When he meets up with Billy, Janine and Liam he tells them that he wants in on the scam, leaving them shocked!

Liam reveals that he's got an idea for one last job at the club tonight that could net them a very tidy profit...



EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:05 pm.