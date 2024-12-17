EastEnders spoilers: Yolande makes a brave decision

Can Yolande finally put the nightmare behind her on the day of Pastor Clayton's burial on EastEnders?

As Christmas approaches, Yolande Trueman (played by Angela Wynter) is determined to put her past ordeal with Pastor Clayton behind her on EastEnders (7:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After making amends with her partner, Patrick (Rudolph Walker), Yolande heads to church to meet other women who were sexually assaulted by Pastor Clayton.



The women share their experiences on the very day of his burial after he took his own life...



Yolande finds strength in the shared experiences of the other women.



Could this be the moment that helps religious Yolande rediscover her faith?

Will Yolande rediscover her faith on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) fears it is only a matter of time before her affair with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) is exposed.



A secretly recorded confession of Cindy telling ex-lover, David Wicks, all about the affair has now fallen into the WRONG hands...



But things are about to become a whole lot more awkward when George Knight (Colin Salmon) invites the Beale family to join the Knight family for Christmas Day dinner at the Vic.



Which means Cindy is gonna be under the same roof as her unsuspecting fiance, Ian (Adam Woodyat), ex-husband, George, plus his son and her lover, Junior!



How cosy!

WHO else knows about Cindy and Junior's affair on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) and the other market traders get a shock when the WRONG calendar arrives!



Will it be alright on the night as the residents of Walford gather in the Square for the Christmas Eve choir service?



Meanwhile, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) remains jealous of the chemistry between her ex-husband, Teddy (Roland Manookian), and new lady love, Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean).



PLUS, is Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) going to be lonely this Christmas as he continues to shut out the world and hide away at No.55?

There's a disaster for Kim and the charity calendar on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

