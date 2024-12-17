EastEnders spoilers: Yolande makes a brave decision
Airs Tuesday 24 December 2024 at 7:45pm on BBC1.
As Christmas approaches, Yolande Trueman (played by Angela Wynter) is determined to put her past ordeal with Pastor Clayton behind her on EastEnders (7:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After making amends with her partner, Patrick (Rudolph Walker), Yolande heads to church to meet other women who were sexually assaulted by Pastor Clayton.
The women share their experiences on the very day of his burial after he took his own life...
Yolande finds strength in the shared experiences of the other women.
Could this be the moment that helps religious Yolande rediscover her faith?
Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) fears it is only a matter of time before her affair with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) is exposed.
A secretly recorded confession of Cindy telling ex-lover, David Wicks, all about the affair has now fallen into the WRONG hands...
But things are about to become a whole lot more awkward when George Knight (Colin Salmon) invites the Beale family to join the Knight family for Christmas Day dinner at the Vic.
Which means Cindy is gonna be under the same roof as her unsuspecting fiance, Ian (Adam Woodyat), ex-husband, George, plus his son and her lover, Junior!
How cosy!
Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) and the other market traders get a shock when the WRONG calendar arrives!
Will it be alright on the night as the residents of Walford gather in the Square for the Christmas Eve choir service?
Meanwhile, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) remains jealous of the chemistry between her ex-husband, Teddy (Roland Manookian), and new lady love, Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean).
PLUS, is Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) going to be lonely this Christmas as he continues to shut out the world and hide away at No.55?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
