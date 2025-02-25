EastEnders spoilers: Zack and Sharon reveal Nicola's dark secret?

Will Zack agree to keep quiet about Nicola's bombshell about Barney on EastEnders?

Harry's Bar owner Nicola has just confessed to one-time lover Zack Hudson (James Farrar), that he is the biological dad of her teenage son, Barney (Lewis Bridgeman).

But Nicola is determined to cover her tracks and doesn't want either Barney or her now ex-husband, Teddy Mitchell (Roland Maookian) to find out the truth...



In order to keep everything hush-hush, Nicola plays her trump card with love-rival Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), who is now dating Teddy.



Nicola is convinced she now has the upper hand and invites Sharon and her brother Zack to join her and Teddy for a family meal at Walford East.

But will Zack continue to keep quiet about the ticking time bomb involving Barney?

Nicola doesn't want Teddy to find out the truth about Barney on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) is still feeling uneasy about having her teenage son, Tommy (Sonny Kendall), back home again.



When Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) comes in after a football kick around with their son, Kat is alarmed to see Alfie is sporting an injury.



Kat's emotions get the better of her and she jumps to a conclusion.



Has Tommy's violent temper returned again?



Later, a family row breaks out over Tommy's games console and the lad loses his cool...



Kat is afraid that teenage son Tommy could turn violent again on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

