EastEnders spoilers: Zack and Sharon reveal Nicola's dark secret?
Airs Wednesday 5 March 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Nicola Mitchell (played by Laura Doddington) is determined to sit on her scandalous secret from the past on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Harry's Bar owner Nicola has just confessed to one-time lover Zack Hudson (James Farrar), that he is the biological dad of her teenage son, Barney (Lewis Bridgeman).
But Nicola is determined to cover her tracks and doesn't want either Barney or her now ex-husband, Teddy Mitchell (Roland Maookian) to find out the truth...
In order to keep everything hush-hush, Nicola plays her trump card with love-rival Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), who is now dating Teddy.
Nicola is convinced she now has the upper hand and invites Sharon and her brother Zack to join her and Teddy for a family meal at Walford East.
But will Zack continue to keep quiet about the ticking time bomb involving Barney?
Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) is still feeling uneasy about having her teenage son, Tommy (Sonny Kendall), back home again.
When Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) comes in after a football kick around with their son, Kat is alarmed to see Alfie is sporting an injury.
Kat's emotions get the better of her and she jumps to a conclusion.
Has Tommy's violent temper returned again?
Later, a family row breaks out over Tommy's games console and the lad loses his cool...
READ MORE! Ex-EastEnders star James Bye lands new theatre role after being killed off as Martin Fowler
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
EastEnders spoilers: Nicola drops a bombshell revelation on Zack!
EastEnders spoilers: Zack is Barney's biological dad?