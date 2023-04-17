EastEnders spoilers: Zack Hudson drops a BOMBSHELL!

Zack Hudson has something to tell Whitney Dean

Zack Hudson makes a shock announcement in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Zack Hudson is determined to turn his life around after recent devastating events. Not only did he find out that he is HIV positive after a dark period from his past, he and girlfriend Whitney Dean tragically lost their baby, Peach.

After hiding his diagnosis, ashamed to confess to it, he finally opened up to sister Sharon Watts and best friend Martin Fowler, who lost his own brother Mark Fowler to AIDS years ago.

Buoyed by their support, Zack is feeling positive. Now that he's on his meds, he is determined to make a life with Whitney and try for another baby when his viral load comes down.

Approaching Ravi Gulati, he asks him if he could give him a loan so he could put a deposit on a flat to share with Whit. But when he excitedly tells her his good news, she's taken aback.

In the Vic, Zack has a run in with Ben Mitchell, who accuses him of being a coward for backing out of the boxing match at the gym.

After initially agreeing to sign up for a match, Zack backed out after realising he'd have to do a blood test, that would reveal his HIV.

Feeling backed into a corner by Ben, Zack lashes out and announces to the shocked pub that the reason he dropped out is because he has HIV...

Ben Mitchell refuses to be talked out of fighting by husband Callum Highway. (Image credit: BBC)

Ben Mitchell is under pressure after agreeing to fight Martin Fowler in the boxing match at the gym. His dad, Phil Mitchell, used to box when he was young and he's bragging to anyone who will listen that Ben is going to win.

Worried for his husband, Callum Highway tries to talk Ben out of going ahead with the match but Ben refuses to listen.

His world is about to cave in when he's approached by a police officer, who reveals that his rapist Lewis Butler has been arrested for another sexual assault. Although Ben plucked up the courage to report Lewis' attack, he was devastated when the case was dropped for lack of evidence.

It's bad enough that Lewis never faced justice for what he did to Ben but the fact that he's gone on to ruin another man's life has left Ben in shock.

After hearing about Lewis' most recent arrest, Callum is even more worried for Ben and pleads with him to reconsider the match, worried that his emotional state will not mix well with a fight.

A grim-faced Ben insists he's going through with it and full of rage, he heads into the ring.

Is Martin in danger?

Keanu Taylor is determined to prove to Sharon Watts that he can be a good dad. (Image credit: BBC)

Keanu Taylor is determined to be a good dad now that he's back in son Albie Watt's life.

Wanting to put on something special for him, he tells Sharon Watts that he's going to arrange a Christening and pay for the whole event.

Although touched by Keanu's offer, Sharon isn't entirely sure where he'll get the cash from.

There's also the famliy tensions to overcome, as Keanu's mum Karen Taylor still can't give her blessing to his renewed relationship with Sharon.

Also, Amy Mitchell tries to fix things between Jack Branning and Denise Fox and Billy Mitchell gets back home from his job in Portugal.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.