EastEnders spoilers: Zack Hudson squares up to Mick!

Zack Hudson discovers Mick Carter is NOT best pleased about him betraying his daughter!

Zack Hudson faces trouble with the Carters after cheating on Nancy Carter in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Zack Hudson realises he's in REALLY big trouble after girlfriend Nancy Carter found out that he'd had a drunken hookup with Sam Mitchell!

She's absolutely devastated that he would betray her in that way but he's in worse bother with her family...

Mick Carter is all ready to angrily confront Zack but Shirley Carter gets in first and punches him!

Zack's not the only one facing Carter retribution when Shirley vows to get revenge on Sam for hurting Nancy. While a shocked Kat Slater and Sharon Watts look on, Shirley gives Nancy a warning, saying she's going to ruin the business.

Hoping to repair things with Nancy, Zack begs her to give him a second chance but Nancy tells a devastated Zack that it's over.

After a run in with Mick, they almost come to blows after Zack crosses a line. Martin Fowler advises Zack to give Nancy some space but he's too cut up to listen to him. Instead, he finds Nancy and asks her to marry him!

Chelsea Fox is in pieces in the hospital after son Jordan was rushed in with suspected meningitis. She's wracked with guilt for leaving him to be babysat while she went to work at the club.

Her friend Whitney Dean is worried that Chelsea is falling apart but she doesn't know how to calm her. When Chelsea's aunt Kim Fox turns up, however, she's able to offer some comforting words and calm Chelsea down.

Finally, there's good news for Chelsea and the family when it's confirmed that Jordan is in the clear. But will Chelsea be able to get over her distress at not being there for her son?

Stuart Highway is very reluctantly pushed into looking after baby Roland for the day and he takes him to the cafe. When he leaves Roland crying, Sonia Fowler realises that there's something wrong.

Sonia pays Stuart a visit later in the day to check he's okay and he admits to her that he has no feelings for his son. Suspecting it's to do with his cancer trauma, she gives him a leaflet for a cancer mental health support group.

It seems that Sonia may have been able to get through to Stuart, but when Vi Highway gets home later in the day and reveals Sonia had a word with her, it sends him into a dark mood. He throws away the support group information and insists he doesn't want to be Roland's dad.

Also, Stacey Slater is in for a surprise when Kheerat invites her over to an empty No.31 for some fun!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.