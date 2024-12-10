Emmerdale spoilers: Romance for Aaron and John - is it true love?

Could it be true love between Aaron Dingle (played by Danny Miller) and John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) on Emmerdale? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



This week on the ITV soap, John surprises Aaron with a camping trip.



But while ex-army medic John is in his element in the wilds, Aaron is not quite so enthusiastic!



However, while alone in the outdoors together, the connection between the two men deepens when John opens-up about his past relationship with best friend, Aidan.



John has already confided in his half-sister, Victoria (Isabel Hodgins), how Aidan was killed when a bomb exploded while the army men were serving in Afghanistan.



It's a breakthrough moment when Aaron and John confess that they are in love with each other...

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) is spiralling ahead of the trial, when she will face her violent and abusive estranged husband, Tom King (James Chase), in court.



As the day of the trial arrives, the Dingle family is alarmed when they discover a mysterious note left by Belle, and realise she has gone missing...

Without Belle giving evidence in court, there is every chance that cunning and manipulative Tom could become a free man again...



While the family begin a desperate search for missing Belle, Tom is pleased when he hears from his solicitor, Ollie (Alistair Toovey), that his estranged wife hasn't arrived at court.



Tom feels triumphant as he prepares to plead his innocence in court...

Belle's family fear the worst when she fails to arrive at court on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is thrown when he hears from his wife, Kim Tate (Claire King), that his daughter Dawn (Olivia Bromley) will be moving back into Home Farm.



And attending the couple's wedding vows renewal ceremony with her husband, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle), and their kids.

This was NOT part of Will's payback plan against Kim!



Will he try and convince Dawn not to move back in, without raising suspicion?

Will is alarmed when he finds out daughter Dawn is moving back into Home Farm on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

