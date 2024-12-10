Emmerdale spoilers: Romance for Aaron and John - is it true love?
Airs Wednesday 18 December 2024 at 7:30pm on ITV.
Could it be true love between Aaron Dingle (played by Danny Miller) and John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) on Emmerdale? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
This week on the ITV soap, John surprises Aaron with a camping trip.
But while ex-army medic John is in his element in the wilds, Aaron is not quite so enthusiastic!
However, while alone in the outdoors together, the connection between the two men deepens when John opens-up about his past relationship with best friend, Aidan.
John has already confided in his half-sister, Victoria (Isabel Hodgins), how Aidan was killed when a bomb exploded while the army men were serving in Afghanistan.
It's a breakthrough moment when Aaron and John confess that they are in love with each other...
Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) is spiralling ahead of the trial, when she will face her violent and abusive estranged husband, Tom King (James Chase), in court.
As the day of the trial arrives, the Dingle family is alarmed when they discover a mysterious note left by Belle, and realise she has gone missing...
Without Belle giving evidence in court, there is every chance that cunning and manipulative Tom could become a free man again...
While the family begin a desperate search for missing Belle, Tom is pleased when he hears from his solicitor, Ollie (Alistair Toovey), that his estranged wife hasn't arrived at court.
Tom feels triumphant as he prepares to plead his innocence in court...
Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is thrown when he hears from his wife, Kim Tate (Claire King), that his daughter Dawn (Olivia Bromley) will be moving back into Home Farm.
And attending the couple's wedding vows renewal ceremony with her husband, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle), and their kids.
This was NOT part of Will's payback plan against Kim!
Will he try and convince Dawn not to move back in, without raising suspicion?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
