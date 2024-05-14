Emmerdale spoilers: Abused Belle SNAPS and SHOVES her husband Tom

Belle can't take any more of Tom's nastiness and shoves him to the ground

Emmerdale's Belle King just can't take any more of Tom's abuse (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Belle is in a reflective mood as the anniversary of her beloved mum Lisa's death rolls around.

As the family comes up with the idea to commemorate her with a picnic, Tom is in earshot and decides he doesn't want his wife attending.

Determined to keep her away from her loved ones, controlling Tom tells Belle he needs her to stay at home as he's expecting a delivery that needs signing for.

Thinking that's sorted, Tom trudges off to work where a dark mood descends as his work is reviewed.

The vet doesn't take his bosses' constructive criticism at all well. And as he is storming home, furious, his anger increases when he spots Belle in the Hide, clearly having defied his instructions to wait in at Dale Head.

Tom has a go at Belle for heading out when he asked her to stay in and wait for a parcel (Image credit: ITV)

As the couple walk home, Tom spews nasty comments at Belle, blaming her for his bad day. But when the vet then starts on her mum Lisa, Belle can't take any more.

Snapping, she shoves her husband who falls to the ground, much to the shock of Rhona, Vanessa and Marlon who are nearby.

When Tom starts badmouthing her late mum Lisa, Belle snaps and shoves her abusive husband (Image credit: ITV)

As Tom falls to the ground, Vanessa and Rhona race over to see what's going on (Image credit: ITV)

Tom pretends he's scared of 'angry' Belle (Image credit: ITV)

Will Belle finally tell someone what Tom's been subjecting her to or has she just made matters worse? (Image credit: ITV)

Will Belle's long overdue show of frustration be the start of her salvation – or make matters a whole lot worse?

Elsewhere, Ella rushes off when Liam starts asking questions and is later seen at a care home visiting an elderly resident called June. Is she Ella's mum?

Ella visits a lady called June who lives in a care home. Is June her mum? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.