Emmerdale spoilers: Abused Belle SNAPS and SHOVES her husband Tom
Airs Thursday 23rd May 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Belle King just can't take any more of Tom's abuse (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Belle is in a reflective mood as the anniversary of her beloved mum Lisa's death rolls around.
As the family comes up with the idea to commemorate her with a picnic, Tom is in earshot and decides he doesn't want his wife attending.
Determined to keep her away from her loved ones, controlling Tom tells Belle he needs her to stay at home as he's expecting a delivery that needs signing for.
Thinking that's sorted, Tom trudges off to work where a dark mood descends as his work is reviewed.
The vet doesn't take his bosses' constructive criticism at all well. And as he is storming home, furious, his anger increases when he spots Belle in the Hide, clearly having defied his instructions to wait in at Dale Head.
As the couple walk home, Tom spews nasty comments at Belle, blaming her for his bad day. But when the vet then starts on her mum Lisa, Belle can't take any more.
Snapping, she shoves her husband who falls to the ground, much to the shock of Rhona, Vanessa and Marlon who are nearby.
Will Belle's long overdue show of frustration be the start of her salvation – or make matters a whole lot worse?
Elsewhere, Ella rushes off when Liam starts asking questions and is later seen at a care home visiting an elderly resident called June. Is she Ella's mum?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!