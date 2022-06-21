Emmerdale spoilers: Al admits he has FEELINGS for Chas Dingle
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Wednesday 29th June 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle wasn't expecting this from Al in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having been sneaking around having steamy snogs with Al Chapman, Chas is feeling soooo guilty.
To compensate, the barmaid gets on board with Faith's idea to throw a big party for Paddy's birthday.
In the Woolie, the tension is thick when Al walks in with his girlfriend Kerry. Chas is behind the bar and her husband Paddy in front of it...
Will Chas and Al's partners pick up on the awkward atmos?
Later, Al seeks out Chas and admits he felt really jealous when he saw her with her husband. But Chas isn't for cracking and denies feeling anything for him.
Is she telling the truth?
Across the village, Nicola's hidden terror is still controlling her decisions. Terrified of being alone at home, the mum decides to keep Carl home from school even though the lad is feeling OK.
Will Nicola manage to hide her fears from Carl?
Meanwhile, David decides to take advantage of Nicola driving into his van. On the phone to the insurance company, the skint shopkeeper explains he has a 'neck injury' and wants compensation.
Marlon's amused as Laurel and his physio, Kit, flirt.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.