Emmerdale spoilers: Al admits he has FEELINGS for Chas Dingle

Al Chapman seethes with jealous when he sees lover Chas Dingle with her husband Paddy.

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle wasn't expecting this from Al in Wednesday's episode

Having been sneaking around having steamy snogs with Al Chapman, Chas is feeling soooo guilty.

To compensate, the barmaid gets on board with Faith's idea to throw a big party for Paddy's birthday.

In the Woolie, the tension is thick when Al walks in with his girlfriend Kerry. Chas is behind the bar and her husband Paddy in front of it...

Later, Al seeks out Chas and admits he felt really jealous when he saw her with her husband. But Chas isn't for cracking and denies feeling anything for him.

Is she telling the truth?

Across the village, Nicola's hidden terror is still controlling her decisions. Terrified of being alone at home, the mum decides to keep Carl home from school even though the lad is feeling OK.

Will Nicola manage to hide her fears from Carl?

Meanwhile, David decides to take advantage of Nicola driving into his van. On the phone to the insurance company, the skint shopkeeper explains he has a 'neck injury' and wants compensation.

Marlon's amused as Laurel and his physio, Kit, flirt.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.