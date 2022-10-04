Emmerdale spoilers: An ex-villager makes a SURPRISE return!

Faith Dingle (played by Sally Dexter) is determined to enjoy a day out at the seaside with her family, despite her health taking a turn for the worse on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Faith's grown children, Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Chas (Lucy Pargeter), don't want to disappoint their mum during her dying days.



But they fear fragile Faith is not strong enough for a long-distance journey.



So, with a whole lot of SECRET planning going on behind-the-scenes, the Dingles and their friends in the village arrange to bring the beach to Faith!



Faith is thrilled to bits when she discovers she hasn't had to travel far to kickback on a deckchair on the sand!



But there's another SURPRISE in store when Faith's friend and former village, Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen, returning as part of the ITV soap's 50th anniversary celebrations) unexpectedly appears from inside an ice cream van!



WHAT has been happening with former pub landlady, Diane, since she left Emmerdale Village and moved to Portugal a year ago?



As Faith's friends and family help her have a perfect day to remember, she finally has something to feel blissfully happy about.



Diane makes a SURPRISE return on tonight's episode of Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the village, Zak Dingle (Steve Halliwell) notices how good family relative, Vinny (Bradley Johnson) is with children.



Having kids is not really something Vinny and his girlfriend, Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) have thought about.



Is it possible the young couple might start to consider the possibility?



In the meantime, Liv is happy when Vinny suggests they try out their parenting skills... by getting a dog!

Vinny and Liv discuss their future on Emmerdale (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV



Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub