Emmerdale spoilers: An ex-villager makes a SURPRISE return!
Airs Wednesday 12 October 2022 at 7:30pm on ITV
Faith Dingle (played by Sally Dexter) is determined to enjoy a day out at the seaside with her family, despite her health taking a turn for the worse on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Faith's grown children, Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Chas (Lucy Pargeter), don't want to disappoint their mum during her dying days.
But they fear fragile Faith is not strong enough for a long-distance journey.
So, with a whole lot of SECRET planning going on behind-the-scenes, the Dingles and their friends in the village arrange to bring the beach to Faith!
Faith is thrilled to bits when she discovers she hasn't had to travel far to kickback on a deckchair on the sand!
But there's another SURPRISE in store when Faith's friend and former village, Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen, returning as part of the ITV soap's 50th anniversary celebrations) unexpectedly appears from inside an ice cream van!
WHAT has been happening with former pub landlady, Diane, since she left Emmerdale Village and moved to Portugal a year ago?
As Faith's friends and family help her have a perfect day to remember, she finally has something to feel blissfully happy about.
READ MORE! Emmerdale star Danny Miller on a possible future Robron reunion!
Elsewhere in the village, Zak Dingle (Steve Halliwell) notices how good family relative, Vinny (Bradley Johnson) is with children.
Having kids is not really something Vinny and his girlfriend, Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) have thought about.
Is it possible the young couple might start to consider the possibility?
In the meantime, Liv is happy when Vinny suggests they try out their parenting skills... by getting a dog!
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.