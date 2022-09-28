Emmerdale star Danny Miller reveals he wanted Robert Sugden to return for the 50th anniversary

Emmerdale favourite Danny Miller, who plays Aaron Dingle, has confessed that he would have liked to see his on-screen ex-husband Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) return for the soap's 50th anniversary.

Aaron and Robert were one of Emmerdale's most iconic couples of recent years and their turbulent relationship went down in soap history.

After having an affair, the couple got married in 2018, but their marriage came to an end when Robert was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the murder of Lee Posner (Kris Mochrie) after he sexually assaulted his sister, Victoria (Isabel Hodgins).

Now, with Danny due to return as Aaron for a short stint to commemorate the soap's 50th anniversary, he revealed that he had hoped for his former lover Robert to make a comeback and even had an outlandish idea for how it could have happened.

He told What To Watch and other media: "Yes it would’ve been nice, Jane and the team mentioned there was going to be a lot of action-packed stuff for the 50th, which there is, but I was on holiday at the time.

"I kind of imagined there’d be some crazy action-packed thing where maybe Aaron could turn up and kidnap Robert out of prison, it was just stupid talk, I was actually telling Ryan about it. But no, it would’ve been really nice to have him back but it’s near impossible."

Aaron and Robert wed in 2018 but their relationship ended when Robert was sent to prison for murder. (Image credit: ITV)

Even though Robert has been sent down for life, Danny did mention that there are always ways for people to return in the soap world — it is Emmerdale after all!

Danny added: "Well soap characters have done that before and they come back six years later, there’s always ways and means in soap."

Aaron returns to Emmerdale as his mum, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) is in the midst of a secret affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) behind her husband Paddy Kirk's (Dominic Brunt) back.

With Aaron having such a close bond with Paddy, Danny revealed how Aaron would feel if he were to expose his mum's scandal.

"It’s tough to watch because I think everybody loves Paddy and Chas and particularly Aaron, Paddy is his dad in Aaron’s eyes — his dad robbed him of a life really and Paddy gave him one and looked after him, even when he and Chas split up.

"He came out to Paddy and Paddy helped him deal with his sexuality and all the self-harm stuff. I think it would be worse than the other way round in Aaron’s eyes, if Paddy was cheating, he would be angrier at Chas cheating than Paddy cheating. So yes he’s got strong feelings, I don’t think he’s going to like it at all."

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.