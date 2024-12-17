Emmerdale spoilers: Belle Dingle discovers her pet dog Piper's coffin is empty…
Airs Monday 23rd December 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Belle Dingle discovers Tom faked Piper's death in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
As Belle Dingle reflects on the terrible year she's had at the hands of her abusive husband Tom King it dawns on her that he may well have lied about Piper's death.
Knowing Tom's sick and evil behaviour knows no limits, she tells Vinny she never actually saw her beloved dog's body and wonders if Tom might have lied about what really happened to Piper.
Unable to get past the thought, Belle and Vinny decide they need to find out and set about digging up Piper's coffin.
Sure enough, Belle discovers her hunch was right as she and Vinny gingerly open the wicker casket only to find a brick inside.
With that Belle's mind races knowing this could well mean Piper is alive.
The dog is, of course, alive and well and living down the road having been 'rescued', thanks to Tom's twisted lies.
But will Vinny and Belle be able to find any more clues to lead them to Piper?
At Home Farm, Peter piles the pressure on Will to continue with their Christmas Day plan to ruin Kim who's excited about renewing their vows.
Elsewhere, Bob holds a memorial for his son Heath and fumes as Wendy and Brenda's bickering ruins it, and Jacob and Sarah flirt up a storm.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
