Emmerdale spoilers: Belle Dingle discovers her pet dog Piper's coffin is empty…

Emmerdale's Belle Dingle discovers Tom faked Piper's death in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As Belle Dingle reflects on the terrible year she's had at the hands of her abusive husband Tom King it dawns on her that he may well have lied about Piper's death.

Knowing Tom's sick and evil behaviour knows no limits, she tells Vinny she never actually saw her beloved dog's body and wonders if Tom might have lied about what really happened to Piper.

Unable to get past the thought, Belle and Vinny decide they need to find out and set about digging up Piper's coffin.

Vinny and Belle dig up Piper's coffin. (Image credit: ITV)

Sure enough, Belle discovers her hunch was right as she and Vinny gingerly open the wicker casket only to find a brick inside.

With that Belle's mind races knowing this could well mean Piper is alive.

Vinny and Belle find a brick inside Piper's coffin. (Image credit: ITV)

The dog is, of course, alive and well and living down the road having been 'rescued', thanks to Tom's twisted lies.

But will Vinny and Belle be able to find any more clues to lead them to Piper?

At Home Farm, Peter piles the pressure on Will to continue with their Christmas Day plan to ruin Kim who's excited about renewing their vows.

Kim's excited as she and Will prepare to renew their vows on Christmas Day… (Image credit: ITV)

… but Will is planning to show Kim how much she's hurt him and is in cahoots with Peter to pull off his revenge… (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Bob holds a memorial for his son Heath and fumes as Wendy and Brenda's bickering ruins it, and Jacob and Sarah flirt up a storm.

Bob flips as Wendy and Brenda bicker at his son Heath's memorial. (Image credit: ITV)

A spark ignites between Sarah and Jacob. (Image credit: ITV)