Emmerdale spoilers: Belle Dingle's PREGNANCY TEST result REVEALED

Emmerdale's Belle Dingle finds out if she's carrying Tom's baby in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

At Dale Head, Belle Dingle is desperately trying to hide her fear.

She's hoping with every fibre of her being that she's not fallen pregnant as she's not ready to have children yet.

But her husband Tom isn't on the same page and is as broody as hell.

Belle has told her husband Tom that she's not ready to start a family. (Image credit: ITV)

Having taken a test, Belle's on pins as she waits for the result to reveal itself. To her relief, it comes up negative.

When the test comes up negative, Belle is overjoyed! (Image credit: ITV)

Will disappointed Tom spot the joy on his wife's face?

Will Belle's broody disappointed husband Tom pick up on his wife's heady relief? (Image credit: ITV)

At hospital, Billy and Dawn are about to hear back about some tests, too.

But unlike Belle, they're left utterly distraught by the results.

A bone marrow biopsy has revealed that their four-month-old son Evan has leukaemia.

As the baby's parents crumble, Kim and Will prepare to scoop them up and support them.

Billy and Dawn reel as they're told Evan has leukaemia. (Image credit: ITV)

The parents lean on each other as Will and Kim stand by to support the distraught couple. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, though Caleb has told his wife to drop her feud with Moira, Ruby's not about to do anything of the sort and instead starts a rumour about her sister-in-law!

Ruby starts a vicious rumour about Moira even though Caleb has urged his wife to drop their feud. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.