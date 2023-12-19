Emmerdale spoilers: Belle proposes to Tom… with help from TORVILL AND DEAN!

Belle proposes to Tom with help from Torvill and Dean!

Emmerdale sees Tom say YES when Belle rolls out a starry proposal in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The plans are in place, the ring is ready and Belle has roped in some extra special help to make sure she lands her proposal.

Tom hasn't got a clue what is going on when Leyla blindfolds him and drives him out of the village to a nearby ice rink.

Leyla guides a blindfolded Tom onto the ice… (Image credit: ITV)

As Tom's blindfold is removed he's utterly stunned to see Belle on one knee on the ice while Olympic champions and Dancing on Ice judges, Torvill and Dean, skate behind them!

At a local ice rink, Belle gets down on one knee and proposes to Tom… (Image credit: ITV)

… while Tom's skating heroes, Torvill and Dean, dance in the background (Image credit: ITV)

Leyla has helped Belle put this surprise together and claims to be 'owed a favour' by the skating Olympians. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, the events of Christmas continue to play out - but will anyone's life be the same after what has happened?

