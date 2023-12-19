Emmerdale spoilers: Belle proposes to Tom… with help from TORVILL AND DEAN!
Airs Thursday 28th December 2023 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale sees Tom say YES when Belle rolls out a starry proposal in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
The plans are in place, the ring is ready and Belle has roped in some extra special help to make sure she lands her proposal.
Tom hasn't got a clue what is going on when Leyla blindfolds him and drives him out of the village to a nearby ice rink.
As Tom's blindfold is removed he's utterly stunned to see Belle on one knee on the ice while Olympic champions and Dancing on Ice judges, Torvill and Dean, skate behind them!
Elsewhere, the events of Christmas continue to play out - but will anyone's life be the same after what has happened?
Emmerdale continues all week on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
