'Emmerdale' spoilers: Billy Fletcher meets Dawn's ex-boyfriend!

It all threatens to KICK-OFF between Billy Fletcher (played by Jay Kontzle) and a village newcomer on tonight's episode of Emmerdale (7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



The new arrival just happens to be Dawn Taylor's (Olivia Bromley) ex-boyfriend, Alex (played by Liam Boyle, who you might recognise as David Platt's prison cellmate, Abe Crowley on Coronation Street).



Billy is not happy when he finds out his on/off love interest Dawn's ex has reappeared out-of-the-blue to stake a claim on her and Alex's son, Lucas.



Things get heated when the two fellas come face-to-face in the village...



However, Billy's girlfriend, Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) couldn't be happier about the situation.



She is still feeling wary over the unresolved feelings between Billy and Dawn.



So meddling Meena uses to deliveryman Alex's presence in the village to stir the pot.



It's not long before Dawn starts to worry about what Alex's return means for her future with Lucas.



Does Alex want to take Lucas away from Dawn?

Meena seizes her chance to cause trouble between love-rival Dawn and her ex-boyfriend, Alex on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) continues to struggle to deal with her terrible injuries after being badly burned during the maize maze fire.



She's been trying to hide her inner turmoil from family and friends.



Priya's former stepmum, Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) can see that she is struggling to move on.



So doctor Manpreet persuades Priya to see a psychologist to deal with her anxieties.



Priya could also do with a good friend right now.



But when she thinks about turning to Ellis Grant (Aaron Antony) for support, she is crushed to see a flirty spark between Ellis and Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper).



Priya and Ellis were recently starting to get closer again, until she cruelly blamed him for what happened during that ill-fated survival challenge.



Has Priya blown her chance with Ellis?

Priya feels crushed when it looks like Ellis is over her on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the village, Noah Tate (Jack Downham) is starting to worry that his girlfriend, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) might not be that into him.



However, things are looking up for the lad when Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) offers him a permanent job!

Noah gets a job offer from Pollard on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV