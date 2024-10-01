Emmerdale spoilers: Billy's got a confession - and Dawn is NOT going to like it

Billy's got something to tell Dawn

Emmerdale's Dawn is worried about husband Billy in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) but will he confess to what he's been up to?

And how will Dawn react if he does?

Is Billy going to tell Dawn the truth? (Image credit: ITV)

After turning up on Mack's doorstep, badly injured, Billy told his mate that he'd been fighting in unlicensed boxing matches.

And though Mack helped patch up Billy's wounds - and got paramedic John to help - Billy knows he needs to tell his wife Dawn how he's been making his money.

So he gets Dawn alone - not easy with all the kids at home! And the pair have a chat, but will Billy go through with confessing about what he's been doing?

Meanwhile, John - who's no stranger to secrets himself - proves an ally to Billy in his time of need.

Is Billy going to keep boxing and putting his life at risk? Or will he realise he's making a big mistake?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV