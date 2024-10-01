Emmerdale spoilers: Billy's got a confession - and Dawn is NOT going to like it
Airs Friday 11th October 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Dawn is worried about husband Billy in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) but will he confess to what he's been up to?
And how will Dawn react if he does?
After turning up on Mack's doorstep, badly injured, Billy told his mate that he'd been fighting in unlicensed boxing matches.
And though Mack helped patch up Billy's wounds - and got paramedic John to help - Billy knows he needs to tell his wife Dawn how he's been making his money.
So he gets Dawn alone - not easy with all the kids at home! And the pair have a chat, but will Billy go through with confessing about what he's been doing?
Meanwhile, John - who's no stranger to secrets himself - proves an ally to Billy in his time of need.
Is Billy going to keep boxing and putting his life at risk? Or will he realise he's making a big mistake?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.