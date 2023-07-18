Emmerdale spoilers: Bob Hope CONFRONTS Wendy about her AFFAIR
Airs Tuesday 25th July 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Bob Hope wants answers from Wendy in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Wendy Posner was meant to have had a steamy night away in a hotel with her lover Liam.
But the colleagues have woken up in separate bedrooms and guilt-ridden Wendy wants Liam to know their fling is done before any emotional damage is done to her boyfriend Bob.
Whatt the nurse doesn't yet know, but is about to find out, is that her boyfriend Bob is in the know…
As the love-cheat nurse returns to the village determined to put the affair behind her and focus on her relationship with Bob, she reels as her angry boyfriend confronts her.
Will he get the answers he's looking for?
At Mulberry, Arthur is desperately trying to get his granddad, Rishi, and his dad, Jai, talking.
But with Jai in ribbons having discovered he was adopted by Rishi, who never found the right time to tell him, relations are strained. And Rishi is absolutely broken-hearted about it all.
With Jai and Laurel's wedding looming, can the Sharmas make up?
Charles is stunned to walk in on his parents flirting and can hardly bear to see his mum Claudette so gushy around his dad Victor.
Seething, the vicar seeks out Manpreet who reels as he fill her in on his family's dark past.
Manpreet listens as her tearful partner explains how his dad took him and Claudette hostage, and how he fears Victor is up to his old tricks.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!