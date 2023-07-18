Emmerdale spoilers: Bob Hope CONFRONTS Wendy about her AFFAIR

Bob has been oblivious to the affair that Wendy has been having with her colleague Liam

Emmerdale's Bob Hope wants answers from Wendy in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Wendy Posner was meant to have had a steamy night away in a hotel with her lover Liam.

But the colleagues have woken up in separate bedrooms and guilt-ridden Wendy wants Liam to know their fling is done before any emotional damage is done to her boyfriend Bob.

Wendy and Liam have been having an affair but the nurse wants to call it a day. (Image credit: ITV)

Whatt the nurse doesn't yet know, but is about to find out, is that her boyfriend Bob is in the know…

As the love-cheat nurse returns to the village determined to put the affair behind her and focus on her relationship with Bob, she reels as her angry boyfriend confronts her.

Will he get the answers he's looking for?

At Mulberry, Arthur is desperately trying to get his granddad, Rishi, and his dad, Jai, talking.

But with Jai in ribbons having discovered he was adopted by Rishi, who never found the right time to tell him, relations are strained. And Rishi is absolutely broken-hearted about it all.

With Jai and Laurel's wedding looming, can the Sharmas make up?

Rishi is in bits about his rift with heartbroken Jai who's about to get hitched to Laurel. (Image credit: ITV)

Charles is stunned to walk in on his parents flirting and can hardly bear to see his mum Claudette so gushy around his dad Victor.

Claudette laps it up as Victor flirts with her, much to Charles' disgust. (Image credit: ITV)

Seething, the vicar seeks out Manpreet who reels as he fill her in on his family's dark past.

Manpreet listens as her tearful partner explains how his dad took him and Claudette hostage, and how he fears Victor is up to his old tricks.

Charles has things he needs to tell Manpreet about his upsetting upbringing. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.