Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle and Caleb unite over their hatred for Will
Airs Thursday 16th February 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Cain Dingle is up to no good in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Cain Dingle has got a new enemy in his sights and it turns out his brother Caleb is gunning for the same person…
When Will Taylor told Cain to stay away from Kyle, as per instructions from the little lad's mum Amy, he unwittingly stepped on a landmine.
Cain was furious that a relative stranger felt he could tell him to stay away from his own son. And the Dingle wants to teach Will a lesson.
Unaware that Cain wants payback, Will is on Main Street talking to Amy about the Cain/Kyle saga. But their chat gets cut short when Home Farm's new stud horse, Apollo, comes charging down the road!
Cain watches on with glee as Will fails to control the animal who's eventually caught and put into a horse box by Caleb and Sam.
Spying from the shadows as the saga unfolds, Cain notices his brother Caleb seems to hate Will too.
Could their shared hatred unite the siblings? Is Will's horse trouble set to be the tip of the iceberg?
At Mill, widower Vinny toasts to his wife Liv on what would have been her 21st birthday.
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
