Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle and Caleb unite over their hatred for Will

Will Taylor's horrified when Home Farm's stud horse Apollo 'escapes'… Cain's secretly behind the incident

Emmerdale's Cain Dingle is up to no good in Thursday's episode

Cain Dingle has got a new enemy in his sights and it turns out his brother Caleb is gunning for the same person…

When Will Taylor told Cain to stay away from Kyle, as per instructions from the little lad's mum Amy, he unwittingly stepped on a landmine.

Cain was furious that a relative stranger felt he could tell him to stay away from his own son. And the Dingle wants to teach Will a lesson.

Unaware that Cain wants payback, Will is on Main Street talking to Amy about the Cain/Kyle saga. But their chat gets cut short when Home Farm's new stud horse, Apollo, comes charging down the road!

Cain watches on with glee as Will fails to control the animal who's eventually caught and put into a horse box by Caleb and Sam.

Spying from the shadows as the saga unfolds, Cain notices his brother Caleb seems to hate Will too.

Could their shared hatred unite the siblings? Is Will's horse trouble set to be the tip of the iceberg?

At Mill, widower Vinny toasts to his wife Liv on what would have been her 21st birthday.

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm