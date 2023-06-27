Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle KIDNAPS Nate on Tracy's wedding day
Airs Monday 3rd July 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Cain Dingle kidnaps Nate to prevent him from crashing ex-girlfriend Tracy's wedding in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Nate's recent cagey behaviour has raised suspicion with his family. But just what is he hiding?
Cain is convinced Nate is plotting to fight Tracy for custody of their young daughter, Frankie.
So when he and Moira hear via Nicola that Nate is heading to the town hall, alarm bells are ringing.
Terrified Nate is about to do something very stupid, the couple race off to try and stop him.
Outside the Registry Office, they see Tracy wearing a bridal gown and accompanied by a handsome stranger. Is he her groom?
Shocked, Cain and Moira conclude Nate is actually planning to crash Tracy's wedding day and decide they can't let that happen.
With no time to lose, Cain ambushes Nate before he can enter the building. With Nate knocked out cold, Cain and Moira bundle him into the back of a van and drive home.
Waking up in the village, Nate is furious by what Cain's done. But what's really going on?
Elsewhere, Dan feels like he's done what he had to in order to get rid of Amelia's creepy stalker, Lloyd.
There's further relief for the concerned father when Amelia confirms she's blocked her pervy fan's phone number.
But then PC Swirling arrives with bad news - Lloyd has made a complaint about Dan's threatening behaviour. Will Dan regret taking the law into his own hands?
Up the road, Laurel tries to broker the peace between Rishi and Jai. But while Rishi is hopeful of a reunion, his stubborn son isn't interested in forgiving and forgetting.
And, Victoria might think Wendy and Liam's affair is off, but it's very much back on when the lovers enjoy another passionate tryst.
Are they playing with fire?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.