Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle's reaction to his mum's cancer news REVEALED!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Thursday 16th June 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Cain Dingle puts his size 10s in it in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
The Woolpack is the scene of an excruciating exchange between Cain Dingle and his mum Faith.
Faith is all geared up to tell her family that her cancer has returned and is terminal. She's been waiting for the right time, which hasn't appeared, so her birthday it is.
Chas and Bear have decked out the pub with bunting and balloons, and Moira – who knows her mother-in-law's sad secret – is in charge of getting Cain there.
Faith's really stressed about Cain. He has a terrible opinion of his mum, and she's worried that him being tricked into attending her party is only going to make matters worse.
She's right of course.
When Cain turns up and realises what's going on he's absolutely livid.
As a chilling silence brings the chatter to a hush, the mechanic announces he has a birthday wish for Faith… that she would drop dead!
Biting the bullet, Faith reveals her son's wish is going to come true sooner rather than later as she's got cancer again and it's terminal.
Will Cain apologise for his outburst and find a way to start talking to his mum before it's too late?
At Smithy a monumental moment takes place as Marlon takes his first step since his stroke!
It's slow progress but the chef is definitely moving forwards - quite literally, with the aid of walking frame.
Later, Marlon wakes from his nap to find Rhona with an excited look in her eye.
How will he react when she pops the question (again)?
Elsewhere Mary and Bear get to know each other better.
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
