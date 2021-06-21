'Emmerdale' spoilers: Faith Dingle fears her cancer has returned

Faith Dingle fears her cancer has returned in Tuesday’s episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings)?

Faith (Sally Dexter) has been experiencing some pain, but hasn’t been able to bring herself to talk to anyone about it.

Five years ago, she had cancer which resulted in a double mastectomy, so she’s worried that it might have returned.

Although she had the chance to open up to her daughter Chas (Lucy Pargeter) last week, she decided to keep mum, if you’ll pardon the pun!

When Faith falls over, Chas and Cain (Jeff Hordley) are convinced their mum has been on the sauce, unaware that she’s actually very scared that something is seriously wrong…

Faith continues to avoid confronting her worrying symptoms, but local doctor Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) eventually convinces her to undergo some tests…

A reluctant Faith agrees to have some tests after a chat with GP Manpreet. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Meena’s plan to get Jacob into trouble backfire when David cancels their dinner plans because his son needs him. What will she do with the Pride collection tin she nabbed from The Hide?

Will she send it back in the direction of the people who are organising the village’s first-ever Pride in celebration of the LGBQT+ community…

Maybe not, because Andrea spots a shortfall in the money they have collected for the event, but she’s still determined to make it a success. What has she got lined up?

Tracy's worries for Frankie's safety continue. (Image credit: ITV)

In other news, Tracy (Amy Walsh) is still fretting about keeping her baby Frankie safe. Last week, she got herself into a tizz-and-a-half about germs making her daughter sick and ended up scratching the little girl’s face as she tried to scrub it clean. Tonight, she thinks she’s found the perfect solution to stop Frankie coming to harm…

Thinking that she’s the problem, Tracy decides that the only way to keep her baby out of harm’s way is if she spends as little time as possible with her daughter. How’s that going to work!?

Emmerdale continues on ITV on Wednesday 30 June at 7pm. Air date may change because of Euro 2020 - see our TV Guide for full listings.