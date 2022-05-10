Emmerdale spoilers: Can Faith Dingle find a friend in Dan?

Faith Dingle does her best to offer an olive branch in Tuesday's episode of Emmerdale (7:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Faith Dingle has seen her world fall down around her, although it's largely all of her own making! Her chaotic behaviour has been even worse of late and her drinking has got her into more trouble than usual.

After son Cain Dingle agreed to a tentative reconciliation when Faith wanted to spend time with him and his son Kyle at the allotment, he was soon regretting his decision.

Faith betrayed Cain's trust by getting completely smashed yet again and then doing the dirty with his garage employee Dan Spencer!

Cain Dingle was fuming with Faith Dingle's behaviour with Dan! (Image credit: ITV)

Instead of cleaning up her act, a troubled Faith turned on Dan and ended up smashing his front door with a dumb bell.

Genuinely feeling regretful for going too far yet again, she apologises to Dan for being so vile to him.

Poor Dan! If she'd only given him a chance he does seem to really like her!

With Faith spending all her time recently doling out apologies, will Dan be the one person to soften?

Last week's special episodes saw several of the villagers struggling with terrifying events. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, the other villagers are trying to get their heads around the events of the previous week that left several in some shocking situations.

Charity is left despairing and one villager sees desperate times...

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV (see our TV Guide for full listings).