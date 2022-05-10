Emmerdale spoilers: Can Faith Dingle find a friend in Dan?
By Rachel Lucas published
Airs at 7:00 pm on Tuesday 17 May 2022 on ITV.
Faith Dingle does her best to offer an olive branch in Tuesday's episode of Emmerdale (7:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).
Faith Dingle has seen her world fall down around her, although it's largely all of her own making! Her chaotic behaviour has been even worse of late and her drinking has got her into more trouble than usual.
After son Cain Dingle agreed to a tentative reconciliation when Faith wanted to spend time with him and his son Kyle at the allotment, he was soon regretting his decision.
Faith betrayed Cain's trust by getting completely smashed yet again and then doing the dirty with his garage employee Dan Spencer!
Instead of cleaning up her act, a troubled Faith turned on Dan and ended up smashing his front door with a dumb bell.
Genuinely feeling regretful for going too far yet again, she apologises to Dan for being so vile to him.
Poor Dan! If she'd only given him a chance he does seem to really like her!
With Faith spending all her time recently doling out apologies, will Dan be the one person to soften?
Meanwhile, the other villagers are trying to get their heads around the events of the previous week that left several in some shocking situations.
Charity is left despairing and one villager sees desperate times...
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV (see our TV Guide for full listings).
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.