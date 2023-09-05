Emmerdale spoilers: Cathy Hope gets an OFFICIAL health diagnosis...
Airs Wednesday 13 September 2023 at 7:30pm on ITV
Cathy Hope (played by Gabrielle Dowling) has had her life turned upside down by a mystery medical condition this year on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But on tonight's episode of the ITV soap, teenager Cathy and her dad Bob (Tony Audenshaw) meet with a doctor to get an OFFICIAL diagnosis.
As previously suspected, Cathy is diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), which can cause severe irritability, depression or anxiety in the week or two before a period starts.
This would explains the ups and downs of Cathy's behaviour over the past few months, including a SHOCK incident when she lashed out and hurt her dad!
Bob is sympathetic to Cathy's condition.
However, she is left feeling disappointed and desperate when the doctor prescribes treatment to manage her PMDD symptoms rather than offering any kind of outright cure.
Cathy is determined to find a solution and stop the PMDD from wrecking further havoc on her life...
Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and his brother, Caleb Miligan (William Ash) are heading off on a mystery road trip.
But they don't want anybody to know!
WHAT exactly are the brothers up to?
After packing their bags, Cain and Caleb prepare to hit the road.
However, they are caught-in-the-act by Cain's watchful wife, Moira (Natalie J Robb), who no doubt suspects the duo are up to no good!
Cain and Caleb have made a pact to stick together, leaving Moira annoyed that they are keeping her in the dark.
There's gonna be TROUBLE!
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.