Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle flirts up a storm with… Liam Cavanagh!

Charity turns on the charm with Liam after Gail sets her a dare.

Charity Dingle is down in the dumps and bored. So when her son Ryan's girlfriend, Gail, sets her a dare, what's a girl gonna do?

Charity accepts, of course, and finds herself having to proposition the next person to walk through the doors of the Woolie.

Liam Cavanagh just happens to be that person and Charity doesn't hold back! As she turns on the charm the doc is powerless to refuse a date.

At Woodbine, Jai arrives to collect his dad's necklace but it's gone.

Manpreet's suspicions immediately turn to Charles' dodgy dad. And much to Claudette's horror, the jewellery is found in Victor's pocket!

The police get involved and as Victor makes a hurried escape, Charles returns to find chaos has unraveled in his home…

Cain watches on glum as Nate and Caleb have a laugh together. Will Nate accept his left-out dad's olive branch?

Corey's furious when Nate insists the dodgy drops stop, revealing that he's been made manager by Caleb.

Meanwhile, Chas finds out that Caleb is the owner of the car firm which is propping up Cain's garage. Will she tell him?

