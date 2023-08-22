Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle flirts up a storm with… Liam Cavanagh!
Airs Tuesday 29th August 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle rises to the challenge in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Charity Dingle is down in the dumps and bored. So when her son Ryan's girlfriend, Gail, sets her a dare, what's a girl gonna do?
Charity accepts, of course, and finds herself having to proposition the next person to walk through the doors of the Woolie.
Liam Cavanagh just happens to be that person and Charity doesn't hold back! As she turns on the charm the doc is powerless to refuse a date.
At Woodbine, Jai arrives to collect his dad's necklace but it's gone.
Manpreet's suspicions immediately turn to Charles' dodgy dad. And much to Claudette's horror, the jewellery is found in Victor's pocket!
The police get involved and as Victor makes a hurried escape, Charles returns to find chaos has unraveled in his home…
Cain watches on glum as Nate and Caleb have a laugh together. Will Nate accept his left-out dad's olive branch?
Corey's furious when Nate insists the dodgy drops stop, revealing that he's been made manager by Caleb.
Meanwhile, Chas finds out that Caleb is the owner of the car firm which is propping up Cain's garage. Will she tell him?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!