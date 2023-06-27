Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle FURIOUS over Ryan's shock decision
Airs Friday 7th July 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle is left fuming when Ryan goes over her head in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Smitten Ryan offers new girlfriend, Gail a job working in The Woolpack kitchen, and Charity is not happy about it.
It's been just over a month since Ryan and Gail started dating and their sweet relationship is going from strength to strength.
The pair are old friends, but romance blossomed back in May when Gail returned to the village after four years.
Ryan and Gail spent the night together but were left red-faced the following morning when his mum Charity walked in on them. Awkward!
Keen for his other half to make roots in the village, Ryan offers her a job working in The Woolpack kitchen.
As landlord of the village pub, Ryan doesn't see a problem in putting Gail on the payroll. Unfortunately, he doesn't run the decision past his mum and co-owner of the Woolie, Charity.
Naturally, Charity is peeved over not being consulted and makes her feelings known when Gail turns up for her first shift at work.
What's more, head chef Marlon isn't amused either.
Is Gail's new career over before it's even begun?
Meanwhile, Dawn and Billy are on a high after discovering they're going to be parents.
The couple are overjoyed to be able to share news of Dawn's pregnancy with their loved ones at Home Farm.
Everyone is delighted to hear that Dawn is expecting a little bundle of joy. Everyone that is except for Gabby, who's still heartbroken after being jilted by Nicky on their wedding day.
After being forced to put on a brave face last week over Laurel and Jai's engagement, Dawn's baby news is just another sad reminder for Gabby that her happy ever after didn't work out.
Will she be able to find a way to move forward?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV
