Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle is on a mission to destroy Joe Tate
Airs Wednesday 5th February 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle is a mum on a mission in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
At the Woolpack, Charity Dingle's heart sinks when she clocks her son Noah supping with Joe Tate.
She's tried so hard to keep Joe away from Noah but he's relentless in his pursuit of his half-brother.
Noah's excited when Joe talks about working in Dubai, suggesting he could pull some strings to get him a job over there.
Horrified, Charity chimes in, trying to put Noah off.
Will she succeed?
Later, determined to find out what Joe Tate is really about, Charity sneaks into Home Farm.
Lost in a passionate moment, Dawn and Joe are nearly caught out by Charity who fails to spot the secret lovers as they head to the bedroom.
Over at Take A Vow, Leyla is pitching ideas for Valentine's Day in a bid to rustle up trade.
Belle and Suzy's lack of enthusiasm make lonely Leyla feel even more terrible.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV1 and ITVX.
- Caleb Miligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Tom King - James Chas
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Ruby Fox-Miligan - Beth Cordingly
- Cathy Hope - Gabrielle Dowling
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Suzy Merton - Martelle Edinborough
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Gail Loman - Rachael Gill-Davis
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Victoria Barton - Isabel Hodgins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooton
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Eve Dingle - Bella James
- Mary Goskirk - Louise Jameson
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Ella Forster - Paula Lane
- Charles Anderson - Kevin Mathurin
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Jimmy King - Nick Miles
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Kerry Wyatt - Laura Norton
- Matty Barton - Ash Palmisciano
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Leo Goskirk - Harvey Rogerson
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Leyla Harding - Roxy Shahidi
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Tracy Robinson - Amy Walsh
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- John Sugden - Oliver Farnworth
- Claudette Anderson - Flo Wilson
- Steph - Georgia Jay
