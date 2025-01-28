Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle is on a mission to destroy Joe Tate

Charity Dingle doesn't want Noah spending time with his half-brother Joe Tate

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle is a mum on a mission in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

At the Woolpack, Charity Dingle's heart sinks when she clocks her son Noah supping with Joe Tate.

She's tried so hard to keep Joe away from Noah but he's relentless in his pursuit of his half-brother.

Noah's excited when Joe talks about working in Dubai, suggesting he could pull some strings to get him a job over there.

Joe Tate tells Noah Dingle he can get him a job over in Dubai (Image credit: ITV)

Horrified, Charity chimes in, trying to put Noah off.

Will she succeed?

Charity tells Noah there's no way he can move to Dubai (Image credit: ITV)

Later, determined to find out what Joe Tate is really about, Charity sneaks into Home Farm.

Lost in a passionate moment, Dawn and Joe are nearly caught out by Charity who fails to spot the secret lovers as they head to the bedroom.

Secret lovers Joe and Dawn are almost caught when Charity sneaks into Home Farm… (Image credit: ITV)

Over at Take A Vow, Leyla is pitching ideas for Valentine's Day in a bid to rustle up trade.

At Take A Vow, Leyla pitches an idea to Suzy (Image credit: ITV)

Belle and Suzy are down on Leyla's ideas and unaware she's feeling desperately lonely (Image credit: ITV)

Belle and Suzy's lack of enthusiasm make lonely Leyla feel even more terrible.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV1 and ITVX .