Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle is OVER Mack

Charity Dingle tries to put on a brave face about Mack but Chas isn't convinced.

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle tries to mask her pain in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings).

In the cafe Charity Dingle is all talk.

Having clocked her husband Mack kissing his babymamma Chloe, the pub landlady is in bits and her cousin Chas knows it.

But Charity is determined to put on a brave face and not to crack up like she did when her relationship to Vanessa fell apart.

Charity's heart broke when she saw her husband Mack kissing Chloe as they watched over their love-child baby Reuben. (Image credit: ITV)

As she tells Chas she's over her feelings for her husband – who she recently married only to find out he'd fathered her grandddaughter's best friend Chloe's baby – is she trying to convince Chas… or herself?

Chloe and Mack decide to keep things open in the wake of their kiss… (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, in the wake of their kiss, Chloe and Mack are awkward around each other.

Well aware that developing feelings for each other would take the mess they've created to the next level, the pair resolve to leave things open between them.

There's stress over at Charles' place too.

Having made a sneaky visit to the prison, the village vicar has got a lot on his mind and is snapping at his family.

Claudette worries that she's annoying Charles and that her son wants her to move out. Will the village vicar explain what has put him such a bad mood? (Image credit: ITV)

Knowing something is bothering her son Claudette jumps to conclusions that she's the problem and that he wants her to move out.

Will Charles tell his loved ones what's going on?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.