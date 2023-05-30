Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle is OVER Mack
Airs Friday 9th June at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle tries to mask her pain in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings).
In the cafe Charity Dingle is all talk.
Having clocked her husband Mack kissing his babymamma Chloe, the pub landlady is in bits and her cousin Chas knows it.
But Charity is determined to put on a brave face and not to crack up like she did when her relationship to Vanessa fell apart.
As she tells Chas she's over her feelings for her husband – who she recently married only to find out he'd fathered her grandddaughter's best friend Chloe's baby – is she trying to convince Chas… or herself?
Meanwhile, in the wake of their kiss, Chloe and Mack are awkward around each other.
Well aware that developing feelings for each other would take the mess they've created to the next level, the pair resolve to leave things open between them.
There's stress over at Charles' place too.
Having made a sneaky visit to the prison, the village vicar has got a lot on his mind and is snapping at his family.
Knowing something is bothering her son Claudette jumps to conclusions that she's the problem and that he wants her to move out.
Will Charles tell his loved ones what's going on?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
