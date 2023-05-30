Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle's heart breaks as she sees Mack KISSING Chloe!
Airs Thursday 8th June 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle takes another sucker punch in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
It took all of Charity Dingle's strength to invite Chloe to Sarah's 18th.
With Chloe's one-night stand with Charity's husband Mack having ruined their marriage and spawned their love child Reuben, Charity could do without seeing her face ever again. But Chloe is her granddaughter's best friend and Charity's trying to be a grown up.
In the Woolie, landlady Charity's gut-wrenched when Chloe makes her entrance, along with Reuben and sheepish Mack.
Trying to stay calm, she digs deep and remembers that Mack has told her he has no feelings for his babymamma and is only concerned about his baby boy.
Mack's been economical with the truth of course as he and Chloe are getting all cosy. And Charity's about to find that out for herself…
Unaware that Charity is watching, Chloe and Mack share a blissful moment in the back room having clocked Reuben's first ever smile. Overcome with emotion, they kiss.
It's a sucker punch in the guts for Charity whose face hardens as she tells Chas what she's just witnessed…
Elsewhere, news of another ill-advised kiss surfaces as Paddy discovers his own dad Bear has made a pass at Mandy…
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!