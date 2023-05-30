Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle's heart breaks as she sees Mack KISSING Chloe!

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle takes another sucker punch in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

It took all of Charity Dingle's strength to invite Chloe to Sarah's 18th.

With Chloe's one-night stand with Charity's husband Mack having ruined their marriage and spawned their love child Reuben, Charity could do without seeing her face ever again. But Chloe is her granddaughter's best friend and Charity's trying to be a grown up.

Chloe turns up at Sarah's 18th with Mack and Reuben. (Image credit: ITV)

Charity's hurt to see her husband looking every bit the doting dad on Chloe's arm. (Image credit: ITV)

In the Woolie, landlady Charity's gut-wrenched when Chloe makes her entrance, along with Reuben and sheepish Mack.

Charity has to dig deep and remind herself that Mack has told her he has no feelings for Chloe. (Image credit: ITV)

Trying to stay calm, she digs deep and remembers that Mack has told her he has no feelings for his babymamma and is only concerned about his baby boy.

Mack's been economical with the truth of course as he and Chloe are getting all cosy. And Charity's about to find that out for herself…

Unaware that Charity is watching, Chloe and Mack share a blissful moment in the back room having clocked Reuben's first ever smile. Overcome with emotion, they kiss.

Chloe and Mack are overcome when Reuben gives his parents his first smile. (Image credit: ITV)

Unaware Charity is lurking, Mack and Chloe kiss… (Image credit: ITV)

It's a sucker punch in the guts for Charity whose face hardens as she tells Chas what she's just witnessed…

Elsewhere, news of another ill-advised kiss surfaces as Paddy discovers his own dad Bear has made a pass at Mandy…

Paddy is stunned to hear that his dad Bear has tried to kiss Mandy (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, news of another ill-advised kiss surfaces as Paddy discovers his own dad Bear has made a pass at Mandy…