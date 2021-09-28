'Emmerdale' spoilers: Charles Anderson sneaks off to the woods but WHO is he MEETING?

Who has got it in for Charles Anderson?

Emmerdale's Charles Anderson meets his mystery caller in Thursday's first episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

Village vicar Charles has been consumed by a problem all week and he's had enough.

But when he calls a meeting with the mysterious person – who's been blowing up his phone with nasty messages – will it put an end to the hassle?

Who is Charles' tormentor? And why has Charles got to sneak into a woodland to meet them? What's wrong with the cafe? Has he got a dark secret he's hiding from his son Ethan and girlfriend Andrea?

He has only just asked Andrea to move in with him, but could their happy bubble be about to burst already if his secret gets out?

Charles meets his tormentor… who's been hounding him? (Image credit: ITV)

The bad blood between Marlon and Bob is still raging. The men can't seem to drop their anger over the April/Cathy bullying saga that had been going on for months without them knowing.

Marlon insists Bob stays away from April. (Image credit: ITV)

But as Marlon jabs at Bob and demands he stays away from April, the chef doesn't realise his daughter is listening and already in floods of tears, until it's too late.

How will April react to the men arguing over the online ordeal she has been suffering?

Bob's desperate to see his granddaughter April but her dad Marlon won't have any of it. (Image credit: ITV)

The men argue about April but stop when they realise she's heard every word. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Diane's upset when she overhears Belle bitching about her management skills after she offered to help out at the B&B. Feeling upset she considers in Rodney, but will this bring the pair closer together? And will Diane let Belle know that she heard every word?

Emmerdale airs weekdays on ITV at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.