Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle makes Faith's dying wish come true!

Chas Dingle (played by Lucy Pargeter) is still feeling all kinds of guilt that she missed her mum Faith's passing, while she was fooling around with secret lover, Al Chapman on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Chas knows she can't turn back time.



But after all the recent drama and turmoil for the Dingle family, Chas is determined to try and make amends.



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Chas reveals to cousin, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley), that she has finally dropped Faith's ashes off at the factory.



It turns out that Faith had a dying wish to become a firework!



Faith may be gone but it looks like she's soon destined to light-up the night sky!

Vinny has been left devastated by Liv's death on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) has collected the ashes of his late wife, Liv, who was killed when a terrible storm struck the village last month.



There was a DOUBLE funeral for both Faith and Liv, with two horse drawn carriages carrying their coffins into the village.



Vinny's was touched when he witnessed the entire village come out to pay their respects on the day of the funeral.



"We knew when we decided to do a joint funeral for Faith and Liv that it would need to be a very special and memorable funeral for two such hugely epic and much loved characters," says Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw. "Having a scene featuring the entire adult cast was not something we had done before and given the funeral was taking place towards the end of our October 50th birthday month, it felt very right and fitting that we had the whole cast there to say goodbye."



But now the sad reality begins to hit Vinny that Liv is gone and never coming back.



Can Vinny, with the help of his new canine companion Chip, find a way to get through his grief?

Vinny collects Liv's ashes on tonight's episode of Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV



Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub