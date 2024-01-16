Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle receives a DEVASTATING diagnosis

Chas Dingle falls apart as she receives devastating news in Emmerdale.

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle is given a heartbreaking diagnosis in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chas Dingle was enjoying her fun fling with Liam Cavanagh, until she became consumed with fear when he told her that she had a lump in her breast.

Liam insisted she gets it checked out immediately and Chas receives a call confirming her hospital appointment for that afternoon.

With Liam being her only confidante, he is happy when she asks him to accompany her to the appointment.

However, Chas' world comes crashing down as she is told the nightmare news that she has triple negative cancer.

Back home, she vents to Liam about her diagnosis and does her best to put on a brave face. Struggling to keep her composure, she forces Liam to leave and breaks down in tears once she is alone.

Cathy Hope hits out at her dad Bob Hope. (Image credit: ITV)

Nicola King urges Jimmy King to discuss what's next after their daughter Angelica King confessed she was responsible for the crash that killed Heath Hope.

With the funeral over, focus shifts to the police investigation and Cathy Hope lashes out when her dad Bob Hope suggests waiting for forensic results.

Despite knowing the truth, Jimmy continues to blame Cathy for the crash and keeps the secret to himself that his own daughter was actually the one who was driving.

Nicola is uneasy when Jimmy tells Angel to lie to the police. Will Nicola intervene and encourage Angel to tell the truth?

Elsewhere, Rhona Goskirk is touched to see Marlon Dingle bonding with baby Ivy and she tells him about her conversation with Gus. She tries to justify her actions, but her mum Mary Goskirk advises her to prepare for Ivy's departure.

A troubled Charity Dingle puts on a brave face in front of Moira Dingle. (Image credit: ITV)

An oblivious Moira Dingle is pleased to think Tracy Robinson and Caleb Miligan have ended their affair. However, the forbidden lovers can't resist each other and they soon give in to temptation once again.

After Moira and Charity Dingle confided in each other, Charity is trying to get back to normal as she struggles to deal with the PTSD she's suffering after accidentally killing gangster Damon 'Harry' Harris.

But when Moira checks in on Charity in the pub, she pretends she's beginning to cope. Will Moira see through her lies and see Charity is really struggling?

Meanwhile, Bear is flustered as he tries to flirt with an abrupt Claudette Anderson.

