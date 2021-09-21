Trending

'Emmerdale' spoilers: Chas Dingle turns to her mum Faith ahead of a BIG DAY

Airs Thursday 30 September 2021 at 8.00pm.

Chas Dingle
Faith takes on her daughter Chas' sorrow ahead of Grace's anniversary. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle will never forget… in Thursday's second episode (ITV, 8.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

A painful landmark date is headed Chas Dingle's way and it's one she will never get over.

With the anniversary of baby Grace's death looming large, Chas is filled with sorrow knowing the day will bring back the worst of memories of what she and Paddy endured the day they lost their beautiful little girl in 2018 on the same day that she was born into the world.

Sharing her pain, Chas turns to her mum Faith and to her son Aaron's half-sister, Liv. Can Faith find the right words to comfort poor Chas?

Faith

Can Faith find words to comfort Chas about Grace who died the day she was born? (Image credit: ITV)

Liv

Liv listens in as Chas and Faith talk about the looming anniversary of baby Grace's death. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere Harriet's given food for thought when PC Swirling suggests she return to police work. Could the village vicar be tempted to ditch the church and go back to the job she once loved very much? 

Harriet

Harriet is given food for thought. (Image credit: ITV)

PC Swirling

PC Swirling suggests Harriet should think about re-joining the police force. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.

