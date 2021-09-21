'Emmerdale' spoilers: Chas Dingle turns to her mum Faith ahead of a BIG DAY
Airs Thursday 30 September 2021 at 8.00pm.
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle will never forget… in Thursday's second episode (ITV, 8.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).
A painful landmark date is headed Chas Dingle's way and it's one she will never get over.
With the anniversary of baby Grace's death looming large, Chas is filled with sorrow knowing the day will bring back the worst of memories of what she and Paddy endured the day they lost their beautiful little girl in 2018 on the same day that she was born into the world.
Sharing her pain, Chas turns to her mum Faith and to her son Aaron's half-sister, Liv. Can Faith find the right words to comfort poor Chas?
Elsewhere Harriet's given food for thought when PC Swirling suggests she return to police work. Could the village vicar be tempted to ditch the church and go back to the job she once loved very much?
Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.
- The Dingle Family
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Debbie Dingle - Charley Webb
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- The Sugden Family
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Diane Sugden - Elizabeth Estensen
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- The King Family
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- Jimmy King - Nick Miles
- The Tate Family
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Jamie Tate - Alexander Lincoln
- Andrea Tate - Anna Nightingale
- Millie Tate - Willow Bell
- The Thomas Family
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
