'Emmerdale' spoilers: Chas Dingle turns to her mum Faith ahead of a BIG DAY

Faith takes on her daughter Chas' sorrow ahead of Grace's anniversary.

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle will never forget… in Thursday's second episode (ITV, 8.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

A painful landmark date is headed Chas Dingle's way and it's one she will never get over.

With the anniversary of baby Grace's death looming large, Chas is filled with sorrow knowing the day will bring back the worst of memories of what she and Paddy endured the day they lost their beautiful little girl in 2018 on the same day that she was born into the world.

Sharing her pain, Chas turns to her mum Faith and to her son Aaron's half-sister, Liv. Can Faith find the right words to comfort poor Chas?

Elsewhere Harriet's given food for thought when PC Swirling suggests she return to police work. Could the village vicar be tempted to ditch the church and go back to the job she once loved very much?

